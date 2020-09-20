The new seniors housing complex proposed for Anderson Hill. (SCREENSHOT)

New seniors’ housing complex proposed for Port Alberni

Developers targeting more active seniors, offering ‘age in place’ model

A new seniors complex has been proposed for Port Alberni.

The Vancouver Resource Society (VRS) is hoping to build a seniors housing project at Anderson Hill, on the former Alberni District Secondary School site.

The planned facility will be a five-storey building with 102 units for seniors and people with disabilities, as well as a one-storey clubhouse with amenities like a fitness room, games room, lounge, dining room and commercial kitchen.

The project is aimed at independent seniors, explained VRS director of operations Martin Gardner in a presentation to Port Alberni city council on Monday, Sept. 14. Twenty to 25 percent of the units will be regular rentals, with “a la carte” services offered from the clubhouse. This model will allow seniors to age in place.

RELATED: Affordable rentals coming to Port Alberni

“We’re really trying to attract a younger, more active senior,” said Gardner. “People can move in at a younger age and live there as long as possible. You have access to meal programs and recreational programs as you choose.”

The new facility will be called “Timberline at North Park” and will be located on Anderson Avenue and North Park Drive.

Ken Fraser, VRS executive director, explained to council that the organization has applied for grant funding from BC Housing and Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). Without this grant funding, the average price for a one-bedroom unit is estimated to be around $1,070.

“I know that’s probably expensive for the Port Alberni market,” said Fraser. “That’s our worst case scenario, but we’re cautiously optimistic that BC Housing or CMHC will help us out with some affordability here.”

The organization still needs to apply for a development permit from the city, after which construction is expected to begin in January or February of 2021, said director of development Brad Tone.

Mayor and council expressed support for the project on Monday. Councillor Debbie Haggard praised the “age in place” approach to the facility.

“I know many active seniors,” Haggard said. “They’re active and they’re younger seniors, but they don’t want the maintenance of owning their own home. They don’t want to do the maintenance in the yard anymore. They want the flexibility to travel. I think you’re going to be full up very quickly.”


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Port AlberniSeniorsseniors housing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The new seniors housing complex proposed for Anderson Hill. (SCREENSHOT)

Previous story
Ferry riders say lower fares are what’s most needed to improve service

Just Posted

New seniors’ housing complex proposed for Port Alberni

Developers targeting more active seniors, offering ‘age in place’ model

Upgrade on the books for contentious intersection in Port Alberni

Province promises survey, changes at Beaver Creek and River Roads in 2021

Family Farm Day in the Alberni Valley goes virtual

Take part in a scavenger hunt for a chance to win a gift basket

Thanksgiving Food Drive returns to Port Alberni with a new look

Plastic bags have been replaced by paper

LOOK BACK: Port Alberni’s first clocktower

Take a peek at Port Alberni’s history with the Alberni Valley Museum

QUIZ: A celebration of apples

September is the start of the apple harvest

Ferry riders say lower fares are what’s most needed to improve service

Provincial government announces findings of public engagement process

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

The court’s second female justice, died Friday at her home in Washington

Comox Valley protesters send message over old-growth logging

Event in downtown Courtenay was part of wider event on Friday

Application deadline for fish harvester benefits program extended

Those financially impacted by the pandemic have until Oct. 5 to apply

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Emaciated grizzly found dead on central B.C. coast as low salmon count sparks concern

Grizzly was found on Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw territory in Smith Inlet, 60K north of Port Hardy

VIDEO: B.C. to launch mouth-rinse COVID-19 test for kids

Test involves swishing and gargling saline in mouth and no deep-nasal swab

Young Canadians have curtailed vaping during pandemic, survey finds

The survey funded by Heart & Stroke also found the decrease in vaping frequency is most notable in British Columbia and Ontario

Most Read