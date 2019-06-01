A newborn southern resident killer whale calf, as shown in this handout photo, has been spotted swimming in the waters around Tofino, British Columbia. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Tofino Whale Centre-John Forde-Jennifer Steven)

Newborn southern resident killer whale spotted in B.C. waters

Southern resident killer whales are endangered, numbering just 75

A newborn calf in a southern resident killer whale pod has been spotted in the waters around Tofino.

Department of Fisheries and Oceans marine mammal co-ordinator Paul Cottrell called the birth wonderful news.

READ MORE: Spike in grey whale deaths on West Coast prompts investigation

He says the southern resident killer whales are currently an endangered population, numbering just 75, so any births are significant.

He says the first year is tough for killer whales babies, with a 50 per cent mortality rate, but another calf born in January still appears to be doing well.

The first calf born in three years to the endangered orcas died shortly after birth last August and its mother pushed the baby’s body through the water for weeks.

Scientists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in the United States released photos last week showing a female adult Southern resident and her 3 1/2-year-old calf in declining in health.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
On eve of UK visit, Trump backs Boris Johnson, dings Meghan Markle

Just Posted

North Island College grads prepare for wildfire season

12 students engage in wildfire training at Port Alberni campus

Port Alberni city council votes to keep the trees at Harbour Quay

RFP issued for the rest of the Harbourview lands

SENIORS: Alberni Lifeline offers second line of defence

Alberni Lifeline Monitoring has been bringing security to seniors in their homes for 31 years

Are we killing hummingbirds with our kindness?

Numerous hummingbirds have died in Port Alberni over the past few weeks

Volunteer helps restore Alberni Valley’s industrial heritage

Tom Maher is a longtime member of the Western Vancouver Island Industrial Heritage Society

VIDEO: We’ll work with cities, even when provinces won’t work with Ottawa, Trudeau says

Prime minister pledged government will keep working with municipalities on housing, climate change

Early B.C. election is in the cards, Andrew Wilkinson suggests

Q&A with B.C. Liberal leader on unions, pipelines and gasoline prices

Alberta man sings gospel as he watches his home burn in wildfire

Fires have forced more than 10,000 people out of their homes in the northern part of the province

Trial set for U.S. man accused in cold case killing of Vancouver Island couple

Man pleads not guilty, jury selection set for June 11

Air Canada Rouge delays direct Nanaimo-Toronto flight launch until July

Airline says grounding of Boeing 737 Max aircraft impacting service company-wide

Spike in grey whale deaths on West Coast prompts investigation

Seventy whales found on U.S. territory from California to Alaska, five more on B.C. coast

Nisga’a Nation seeks gag order against employee making ‘malicious’ claims

IT manager Andre Cardinal goes to Facebook, promises to “educate” members

$40M to upgrade B.C. First Nations’ addiction and mental health treatment centres

Two new centres to be built, expanded care and renovations to existing facilities planned

2019 Cycle of Life Tour looking for volunteers

Last year, the event had 60 volunteers who collectively gave over 650 hours during the weekend

Most Read