No injuries, one arrest in Duncan-area shooting

No one was injured when a shot was fired through the window of a Duncan house on Sunday morning, and one man has been arrested for weapons-related offences.

Around 6:30 a.m. on April 19, officers from the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP were patrolling the area around Boys Road when they were told first of the sound of a gunshot, and then of a home in the 5000 block of Daniels Crescent that had been shot through the window.

After confirming no one was injured, members from the North Cowichan/Duncan and Shawnigan Lake detachments, South Vancouver Island Traffic Services, Police Dog Services, Emergency Response Team and Forensic Identification Services responded to multiple scenes in the Duncan area.

Police identified multiple suspects and arrested one man from the Duncan area. The General Investigations Section is continuing to investigate what they believe is a targeted incident.

“The response and teamwork from multiple detachments and units on Vancouver Island allowed for a quick conclusion of the event, said watch commander Sgt. Adam Tallboy. “The goal of first responders is to insure the safety of the community and its members.”

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to reach out to the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment at 250-748-5522. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at cowichancrimestoppers.com to leave a secure tip online, or call 1-800-222-8477.

RCMP