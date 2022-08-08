The Nohomin Creek wildfire near Lytton continues to burn, although evacuation alerts have been lifted. (Photo courtesy of BC Wildfire Service)

The Nohomin Creek wildfire near Lytton continues to burn, although evacuation alerts have been lifted. (Photo courtesy of BC Wildfire Service)

Nohomin Creek wildfire stable on most flanks

Blaze near Lytton has grown to an estimated 3,745 hectares

The Nohomin Creek wildfire’s south, northeast, and east flanks are currently stable with no active fire behaviour.

After initially sparking on July 14, the blaze near Lytton has grown to an estimated 3,745 hectares.

Evacuation alerts have been lifted in the region.

Active fire behaviour is expected in the Stein Valley Nlaka’pamux Heritage Park throughout the day Monday (Aug. 8).

In the valley, the fire is burning on steep cliffs, and rocky terrain ground crews cannot access.

At high elevations with rocky terrain, fuel for the flames will become sparse. Wildfire behaviour will likely slow under these conditions, making the blaze more manageable.

The Stein Valley Heritage Park is currently closed. More information is available here.

Lytton First Nation and BC Parks are working together within the park’s boundaries, where smoke and fire activity is expected to continue.

At this time, the blaze is suspected to be human-caused, but it remains under investigation.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022bc wildfiresbcwildfire

Previous story
No damage reported or expected after 4.6 magnitude quake off Vancouver Island
Next story
RCMP investigating suspicious death in Campbell River

Just Posted

Port Alberni’s Grant Coulthart had a gold medal performance at the BC Summer Games in Prince George last month. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni athletes return from BC Summer Games with medals

The “Mop Squad” is busy cleaning up The Attic in Port Alberni for its re-opening on Aug. 9. From left to right are Alison Daniels, Ursula Holmes, Patti Butler, Shaoron Murray, Judy Preston and Lynette Kramer. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)
Popular thrift store The Attic re-opens in Port Alberni after roof leak

McKenzie Carrigan, age 12, enjoys fishing for the big one during the 2021 AV Lions Club Bullhead Derby. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)
Alberni Valley Lions Club brings back bullhead derby for kids

Joseph and Clara Clegg. Joseph Clegg was born on March 13, 1875, in Salford, Lancashire, England. He married Clara Orange September 12, 1900. They had five children; Alice (1901), David Alfred (1903), Frank (1904), Lucy (1906), and Eva (1909). The family moved to Canada in 1912. He was a photographer in Port Alberni from 1912 until 1945.  Joseph Clegg died March 22, 1961 in Port Alberni and is buried here. Circa 1930. This is one of 24,000 photos included in the Alberni Valley Museum’s online archives, accessible at https://portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN21565 COURTESY AV MUSEUM)
A LOOK BACK: Portrait of an iconic Port Alberni photographer