NORAD running air defence exercise off coast of B.C.

Exercise not related to unidentified objects shot down over North America recently, force says

Vancouver Island residents may have the chance to spot NORAD aircrafts overhead Wednesday (Feb. 15).

The North American force says it’s conducting a live-fly air defence exercise off the coasts of B.C. and Washington State throughout the day.

It’ll be using a variety of American and Canadian aircrafts, including fighter aircrafts, operating at a high altitude.

Despite the timing the exercise, NORAD says it is in no way connected to the four unidentified objects that have been shot down over North America in the last couple of weeks.

READ ALSO: US jets down 4 objects in 8 days, unprecedented in peacetime

NORAD says air defence exercises are routine for it, including practising how to respond to airspace restriction violations, unknown aircrafts and hijackings.

Wednesday’s exercise is only scheduled to last the day.

