A makeshift blockade on the tracks at New Hazelton in February 2020. Wet’suwet’en opponents of the Coastal GasLink have called on supporters to take action this weekend. (Black Press Media file photo)

A makeshift blockade on the tracks at New Hazelton in February 2020. Wet’suwet’en opponents of the Coastal GasLink have called on supporters to take action this weekend. (Black Press Media file photo)

Northern B.C. pipeline opposition calls for Canada-wide “action” this weekend

Blockades and protests expected in northwest B.C. Nov. 5

A call to action issued by CGL pipeline opposition group Gidimt’en Checkpoint will see protests take place over the weekend throughout B.C. and Canada

In a movement termed ‘Kill the Drill allied mobilization’ Gidimt’en Checkpoint have asked supporters to “take action” in places such as Terrace, Smithers, Daajing Giids, Vancouver, Victoria and Kelowna in B.C. on Nov. 5.

Sources have also informed Black Press Media of potential highway closures and blockades in northwest B.C., which has been a hot spot for CGL pipeline opposition for several years. Closures can be expected along Hwy 16 (intersection of Hwy 16 / 62, right in New Hazelton) and Hwy 37 (near Gitwangak) which have previously seen action along these spots.

In northwest B.C., independent organizers are also planning to hold protests outside Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) offices in Terrace and Smithers.

“Gidimt’en Checkpoint in Wet’suwet’en territory has sent out an alert that the Coastal GasLink fracked gas pipeline is ready to begin drilling under Wedzin Kwa, the river sacred to the Wet’suwet’en since time immemorial,” read a statement on a website powered by the group Decolonial Solidarity.

The call for this Canada-wide action was issued by key leaders of Gidimt’en Checkpoint, Sleydo’ (Molly Wickham) and Wet’suweten hereditary chiefs Na’Moks and Woos in an Oct.19. video.

“We have exhausted all possible means to assert our decision,” Sleydo said with regard to evicting CGL and RCMP off their traditional territories.

“The only thing that has worked to get the government and industries attention is the money. When the people of the land impact their pocket book is the only time we see real actions and real results,” she said referring to the railway blockades, protests and Canada-wide shut down in 2020 which led the government to sign an MOU with the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs.

Further saying there hasn’t been any concrete moves by the government to support their sovereignty, Sleydo’ called on allies, other Indigenous nations, labour unions, anarchist groups, environmentalists, students and climate activists to “organize yourselves and take action in protection of Wedzin Kwa.”

In the video, Sleydo’ further calls on supporters to “go after” the economy of Canada, RBC, governments, the main contractors of CGL and infrastructure.

Sleydo’ is among 19 others facing criminal contempt of court and awaiting trail after protesters were arrested in Nov. 2021 for breaching a court-ordered injunction to stay away from the pipeline construction site near Houston.

READ MORE: Key leader of Coastal GasLink pipeline opposition charged with criminal contempt

Last month, five of those people charged with criminal contempt expressed through defence counsel they intended to plead guilty. The rest, including Sleydo’ have chosen to face trial.

The website which was created to supplement the call to action gives supporters a platform to register, train and host events in their communities.

In most places in Canada, these protests are being held outside RBC offices in Ottawa, Toronto, Halifax, Winnipeg and Montreal among others. The call has also been extended to cities in the U.S. and Germany.

The bank became a target in the pipeline protests after key leaders of Gidimt’en Checkpoint along with several Hollywood A-listers called on RBC to defund fossil fuel projects in B.C.

The 670-kilometre-long CGL pipeline in northwestern B.C. by TC Energy is being built to deliver natural gas from the Dawson Creek area to an LNG Canada facility under construction in Kitimat.

Pipeline opponents have repeatedly stressed environmental concerns of the pipeline being built under the Wedzin Kwa (Morice River), without consent from hereditary chiefs.

However, 20 elected First Nation councils along the pipeline corridor had signed off on the project since its inception.

Black Press Media has reached out to B.C.’s Public Safety Minister’s office and the RCMP for comment about law and order arrangements for Nov. 5.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Five things you need to know about the Liberals’ fall economic update
Next story
Man dies while serving time in Abbotsford prison for double murder

Just Posted

Dave Reid is a hydrologist and geomorphologist based in Port Alberni, B.C. (PHOTO COURTESY DAVE REID)
Port Alberni hydrologist delves into key features of Island’s rivers for special talk

Members of Cowichan Search and Rescue and RCMP work to transport residents to higher ground during November 2021 flooding in the Duncan area. The 845 mm of rain Victoria sees annually is well below many other parts of the Island, including Tahsis (4,261 mm) and Port Renfrew (3,455 mm). (Black Press Media file photo)
Islanders brace for rainy November

Representatives from Tseshaht Market and Alberni District Co-op stand beside one of the newly-installed gas pumps during a grand opening celebration on Saturday, Oct. 29. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Tseshaht Market partners with Co-op for fuel

Learn about pen and ink watercoloiur washes with artist Jim Sears at The Grove at Harbour Quay on Dec. 3, 2022. (THE GROVE SCREENSHOT)
ARTS AROUND: Learn pen and ink techniques with Jim Sears