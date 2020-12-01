A sign at the entrance to Ty-Histanis asks visitors to stay out of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Andrew Bailey photo)

A sign at the entrance to Ty-Histanis asks visitors to stay out of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Andrew Bailey photo)

Nuu-chah-nulth nations on Vancouver Island hit hard by COVID-19

Eight nations dealing with positive tests, hospitalizations and death

Eight Nuu-chah-nulth Nations on Vancouver Island have recorded positive COVID-19 cases recently, including one death.

Huu-ay-aht First Nations have lost a member due to COVID-19, said Hugh Braker, Tseshaht First Nation deputy emergency operations centre coordinator, in a video update last week.

There is a Nuu-chah-nulth child currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, although Braker did not divulge where the child is from.

Huu-ay-aht is one of eight Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks, according to Braker. The other nations include Kyuquot, Ehattesaht, Nuchatlaht, Hesquiaht, Tla-o-qui-aht, Ahousaht and Tseshaht.

READ: Ahousaht First Nation on lockdown over COVID-19

Ahousaht First Nation declared a state of emergency on Nov. 26 and told its members the nation was going into full lockdown. Tla-o-qui-aht had already locked down their communities before that.

Braker learned of the outbreaks and statistics after North Island medical health officer Charmaine Enns had a call with the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council.

READ: Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation announces lockdown after member tests positive for COVID-19

“On Tuesday (Nov. 24) Charmaine Enns informed the NTC that there were 12 cases in Port Alberni, however, since Tuesday the Tseshaht Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) has become aware of at least five more cases. We believe the total number of cases in the Alberni-Clayoquot region is near or slightly over 20, and that Port Alberni has near or over 15,” Braker said.

These numbers are likely to have changed over the weekend.

Braker said one Tseshaht member living outside the community who was previously diagnosed with COVID-19 is now recovering, while another member not living on reserve but in Port Alberni has come back with a positive result. A caregiver who looks after two children that attend Haahuupayak School on Tseshaht land tested positive, so the children are isolating. Even though there has not been a positive case at the school, officials closed both the Kindergarten and Grade 1 classes for a few days as a precaution.

The school typically has 130 students, but on Thursday, Nov. 26 only 16 students were in attendance, Braker said.

Ehattesaht, which is near Zeballos on western Vancouver Island, has 17 cases with eight recovering, North Island medical health officer Charmaine Enns said in an update on Monday, Nov. 30.

READ: Ehattesaht First Nation’s COVID-19 nightmare: nine active cases, a storm and a power outage

As of a week ago central Vancouver Island had 109 of 173 cases of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, Braker said. Those numbers have already changed since then. “Island Health is doing 600 contact followups per day due to COVID-19,” he said.

He asked people not to contact Island Health on behalf of friends who they think have been exposed because of social media posts. “If you get a positive test back with COVID-19 or are told to self-isolate because of exposure, Island Health will get a hold of you,” Braker said. “There’s no necessity for you to call them…so be patient. Island Health is getting flooded with calls.”

He reminded people not to allow anyone outside of immediate family in your home, as per recent B.C. provincial COVID-19 protocols. “Sometimes it just takes one person, maybe they don’t know they have COVID-19, but it takes one person to come in with a COVID infection to spread it to many other people.

“This is not just a disease of adults and elders,” Braker added. “Sometimes children get sick and have to be hospitalized, and this serves as a reminder to all of us it’s not just adults at risk, it’s children as well.”

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional DistrictCoronavirusFirst Nations

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Tree tumbles during heavy winds, crushes car at inn in Qualicum Beach
Next story
Canadians not worried other countries will get COVID-19 vaccine first: poll

Just Posted

A sign at the entrance to Ty-Histanis asks visitors to stay out of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Andrew Bailey photo)
Nuu-chah-nulth nations on Vancouver Island hit hard by COVID-19

Eight nations dealing with positive tests, hospitalizations and death

Tseshaht Market is located on Highway 4 west of Port Alberni. (GOOGLE MAPS)
Tseshaht First Nation condemns actions of abusive customer

Customer objected to Tseshaht Market’s COVID-19 protection policy

A lightning strike destroyed a radio repeater on Porter Mountain, shutting down the Ministry of Transportation and infrastructure’s highway cam at Sutton Pass. (BC Transportation and Infrastructure photo)
Lightning strike shuts down camera on Tofino-Ucluelet highway

“One of our radio repeater sites was recently struck by lightning.”

201202-UWN-Tofino-mayor-resigns-WEB
Mid Island – Pacific Rim MLA Josie Osborne officially resigns as Tofino’s mayor

Osborne submitted her resignation last week.

The School District 70 administration office in Port Alberni. AV NEWS FILE PHOTO
Four Alberni schools reporting COVID-19 exposures

Exposures occurred between Nov. 19 and Nov. 25 depending on the school

A B.C. Ambulance Service paramedic wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 moves a stretcher outside an ambulance at Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, November 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records deadliest weekend of COVID-19 pandemic with 46 deaths; more than 2,300 cases

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides COVID-19 update

The CVRD will reconsider its policies on fireworks after receiving complaints. (File photo)
Cowichan Valley Regional District considers options for fireworks after complaints

Distict only allows fireworks on Halloween and New Year’s Eve, with a permit

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. researchers launch study to test kids, young adults for COVID-19 antibodies

Kids and youth can often be asymptomatic carriers of the novel coronavirus

Paramedics register patients at a drive through, pop-up COVID-19 test centre outside the Canadian Tire Centre, home of the NHL’s Ottawa Senators, in Ottawa, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. A new poll suggests most Canadians aren’t currently worried that people in other countries might get a COVID-19 vaccine first. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Canadians not worried other countries will get COVID-19 vaccine first: poll

Forty-one per cent of respondents say they want the vaccine to be mandatory for all Canadians

On Monday morning (Nov. 30) a tree fell during a windstorm at the Sand Pebbles Inn, damaging a canopy and crushing a vehicle. (Valerie Baker photo)
Tree tumbles during heavy winds, crushes car at inn in Qualicum Beach

‘It sounded just like an earthquake’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Fossil finds at Mt. Stephen. (Photo: Sarah Fuller/Parks Canada)
Extreme hiking, time travel and science converge in the Burgess Shale

Climb high in the alpine and trace your family tree back millions of years – to our ocean ancestors

Kettle bells sit aligned in an indoor fitness studio. (PIxabay.com)
1 COVID-19 case at a B.C. fitness studio leads to 104 more infections, 6 school exposures

According to case data released by Fraser Health, one case of the novel coronavirus carries a big impact

Vehicles drive past a display thanking essential workers in Burnaby, B.C. on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C. changing COVID-19 case reporting as virus spread continues

Manual counting takes more time, leads to errors

Most Read