The jury has returned a verdict in the trial of Oak Bay father Andrew Berry, who faced two charges of second-degree murder in the deaths of his young daughters Chloe and Aubrey Berry. (Felicity Don/The Canadian Press)

Oak Bay father Andrew Berry found guilty in daughters’ murders

Andrew Berry, 45, convicted in deaths of daughters

Andrew Berry has been found guilty on both counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of his two daughters.

Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6, were found murdered in their father’s Oak Bay apartment on Christmas Day in 2017. Berry was found naked and injured in his bathtub.

A 12-person jury reached the verdict on Thursday evening after a nearly six-month trial in Vancouver.

Berry hung his head and spoke quietly with his lawyers as the court took a short break.

The decision was broadcast to a packed courthouse in Victoria, where family and friends of the girls’ mother, Sarah Cotton, shared tears, hugs and a palpable sense of relief.

Justice Miriam Gropper told jury members she knew they had been through a “great deal” in reaching their unanimous verdict before she gave them time to consider whether they wanted to make a recommendation on Berry’s eligibility for parole.

Second-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence, but parole eligibility ranges from 10 to 25 years.

– with a file from The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: Oak Bay double murder trial: Five months of evidence, testimony summarized

READ MORE: About this case


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Stolen husky mascot costume returned to Prince George humane society
Next story
‘We’ll keep him in our hearts:’ Adventurous dog dies after falling off Vancouver Island cliff

Just Posted

Valdy returns to Port Alberni for Lions Club fundraiser

Concert will raise funds for youth in the Alberni Valley

Port Alberni teacher honoured for action during bus crash

ADSS’s Mike Roberts played ‘critical role’ in bus crash rescue between Port Alberni and Bamfield

RCMP to release report on three northern B.C. homicides on Friday

Mounties to release findings in investigation involving Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky

Ucluelet man recovering after bat bite, possible rabies exposure

Gilbert Deforge was enjoying a late-night fire with friends when he suddenly felt a burning pain

VALLEY SENIORS: Abbeyfield in Port Alberni celebrates 17 years

Abbeyfield Port Alberni is the home of 21 permanent residents

Oak Bay father Andrew Berry found guilty in daughters’ murders

Andrew Berry, 45, convicted in deaths of daughters

‘We’ll keep him in our hearts:’ Adventurous dog dies after falling off Vancouver Island cliff

Nikki Bigger will leave the Cowichan Valley with a broken heart and without Frankie.

Stolen husky mascot costume returned to Prince George humane society

Suspect nabbed after photo surfaced of them wearing the costume, riding a bike in broad daylight

Nanaimo RCMP draw weapons and arrest man with airsoft guns

Suspect allegedly pointed weapon during disturbance before fleeing scene

Boyfriend charged in death of pregnant B.C. woman missing for 19 years

Trent Larsen, the boyfriend of Angel Fehr, was arrested on Sept. 15

Snow warnings issued for parts of B.C., first week into fall

Meanwhile, a snow storm is headed for Alberta

How long to save up for down payment in Vancouver? One study says 52 years

Greater Vancouver, Fraser Valley and Greater Toronto markets round out the steepest three

Trudeau, Scheer trade populism warnings and corruption charges

Liberal leader links rival to U.S., U.K. while Tory leader hammers away at SNC-Lavalin affair

Vancouver mayor ‘disappointed’ with financial compensation for 2015 oil spill

The city received less than half of the amount claimed for the Marathassa spill in English Bay

Most Read