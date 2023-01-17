Constable Mathieu Nolet, left, poses with Chief Donovan Fisher during a swearing-in ceremony in Nelson, B.C., in this undated handout photo. The City of Nelson in B.C. says Nolet, who suffered critical injuries in an avalanche that killed a colleague last week is making “incremental progress” but faces a long road to recovery. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - City of Nelson

Constable Mathieu Nolet, left, poses with Chief Donovan Fisher during a swearing-in ceremony in Nelson, B.C., in this undated handout photo. The City of Nelson in B.C. says Nolet, who suffered critical injuries in an avalanche that killed a colleague last week is making “incremental progress” but faces a long road to recovery. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - City of Nelson

Officer who survived deadly avalanche making ‘incremental progress’: City of Nelson

Const. Mathieu Nolet remains in the ICU a week after the avalanche just north of Kaslo

The City of Nelson, B.C., says a police officer who suffered critical injuries in an avalanche that killed a colleague last week is making “incremental progress” but faces a long road to recovery.

It says in a news release that Const. Mathieu Nolet remains in the ICU of a local area hospital, a week after the avalanche just north of Kaslo, B.C., that claimed the life of Const. Wade Tittemore while they were skiing off-duty.

The city says it has received an incredible “outpouring of love” since the deadly slide.

It says a private funeral service will be held on Wednesday at Nelson’s Capitol Theatre for 43-year-old Tittemore, who leaves behind a wife and two sons.

The service will be by invitation only and is not open to the public or media.

The city says that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to an online fundraiser to help the officers’ families, or to the Nelson Police Foundation.

RELATED: Nelson officer killed in avalanche leaves behind wife, 2 young children

Police

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
A whistle, a watch and DNA identify B.C. soldier 106 years after death in France
Next story
Nearly 30 years after being found guilty of murder, sisters’ conviction under review

Just Posted

A patch of sand can be seen on Woodland Crescent in Port Alberni where a playground was once located. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Westporte residents in Port Alberni concerned by park closures

Alberni Valley Bulldogs goaltender Hobie Hedquist makes a save during a game against the Surrey Eagles on Saturday, Jan. 14. (PHOTO COURTESY CHAISSON CREATIVE)
BCHL: Hedquist sets new franchise shutout record with Alberni Valley Bulldogs

Cathy Cross from ADSS, third from left, and Sally Anderson from the Read and Feed program, centre, accept donations on Dec. 22, 2022 from VIREB representative Olivier Naud, left, and other Alberni Valley Realtors. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Alberni Valley realtors donate to children’s charities

Deb Walton, from left, Darlene Jansma, Santa Claus and Dan van Kley from the Port Alberni Kinsmen sing carols with residents at Westhaven long-term care home on Christmas Day 2022. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)
Westhaven residents receive cheer, gifts from unlikely source at Christmas