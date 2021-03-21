Police have cordoned off an area outside a West Kelowna strip mall near Highway 97 and Elk Road on Sunday morning. (Dave Ogilvie photo)

Police have cordoned off an area outside a West Kelowna strip mall near Highway 97 and Elk Road on Sunday morning. (Dave Ogilvie photo)

One man dead after ‘targeted shooting’ near Highway 97 in West Kelowna

The RCMP Southeast District Major Crime unit is investigating the homicide

UPDATE: 1:30 p.m.

Highway 97 in West Kelowna is once again open to motorists after a nearly seven-hour closure as RCMP investigated a homicide in the area.

Investigators left the Elk Road area around 1 p.m. on Sunday. Police have been on scene since around 7 a.m. after a man was shot dead between 3:30 and 4:30 a.m.

The RCMP has not yet said whether any arrests have been made in relation to the incident, but said earlier today the shooting appeared to be targeted.

UPDATE: 12:30 p.m.

A targeted shooting early Sunday morning (March 21) near Highway 97 in West Kelowna killed one man, according to the RCMP.

The man’s death has been deemed a homicide and the RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit is investigating the matter. Investigators believe the shooting occurred between 3:30 and 4:30 a.m.

RCMP say the investigation has the “characteristics of a targeted shooting.”

Highway 97 remains closed between Butt Road and Grizzly Road to “facilitate a thorough investigation,” RCMP stated in a press release. It remains unknown when the highway will reopen.

The BC Coroners Service will conduct a concurrent investigation to determine the man’s cause of death.

RCMP are asking people with information on the incident and dash-camera footage from around the time the shooting occurred to contact the Major Crime Unit at 1-877-987-8477.

Mounties are also investigating another possible shooting across Okanagan Lake that occurred in Kelowna on Sunday morning.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Highway 97 between Butt Road and Grizzly Road is closed Sunday morning as part of an ongoing police investigation.

Photos sent to the West K News show police have cordoned off a parking lot at a strip mall along Highway 97 and Elk Road.

It is unknown at this time how long the road closure will last, but RCMP is asking the public to avoid the area if possible.

The road has been closed since around 7 a.m. and a detour is available via Old Okanagan Highway.

Details regarding the nature of the investigation will be released at a later time.

Mounties are also investigating an early morning shooting in Rutland that seriously injured one woman.

More to come.

READ ALSO: Shots fired at police in Penticton on Saturday

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Look to next-gen oil and gas leaders to end North America’s energy stalemate: experts
Next story
U.S. businesses near border struggle with boundaries’ closure

Just Posted

A worker checks to ensure his work is square at the Maitland Street Village low energy housing complex. (March 15, 2021) (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni’s new low energy housing development progresses

List of interested renters grows before managers are even hired

(NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Port Alberni looks at redirecting taxes to help pay for new pool

Taxes from new developments in 2020 could be put into reserve fund

"Occupy the Shelter" protesters have set up a covered area, propane heaters and some tents in front of Our Home on Eighth, Port Alberni’s multi-service shelter, to protest the way homelessness is being dealt with. Oct. 25, 2020 (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
BC Housing report calls for changes at Port Alberni’s shelter

Third-party consultant makes 10 recommendations to improve service, safety, communication

Soap for Hope representatives fill Port Alberni volunteer Larry McGifford’s truck full of personal hygiene items that are destined for a number of charitable organizations to be distributed in the Alberni Valley. (PHOTO SUBMITTED)
Bringing hope to Port Alberni with soap

Victoria organization takes hotel recycling to a new level while helping with hygiene

Alberni Valley News editor Susie Quinn’s late father Peter, right, and his friend Eldon Oja pause for a photo with the late Babe Gunn during a trip to Gunn’s gallery in the Alberni Valley in 2003. (PHOTO COURTESY QUINN FAMILY)
QUINN’S QUIPS: Respect for rock carving runs in the family

The late sculptor Babe Gunn was a big influence in many ways

Jamie Coutts recorded a man following her around downtown Vancouver for a half-hour on Wednesday, March 18. (Instagram screenshot/Iammjammbamm)
Woman who filmed man following her in Vancouver says police arrested wrong person

Vancouver police said the man arrested had assaulted a woman in the city’s downtown

Police have cordoned off an area outside a West Kelowna strip mall near Highway 97 and Elk Road on Sunday morning. (Dave Ogilvie photo)
One man dead after ‘targeted shooting’ near Highway 97 in West Kelowna

The RCMP Southeast District Major Crime unit is investigating the homicide

Noor Fadel is pictured in an undated handout photo. Fadel was attacked by a racist man on a train in 2017 but says the hateful social-media messages she received afterwards were even more traumatic. A new survey finds that one in two Canadians who identify as visible minorities have experienced online hate. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Noor Fadel, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Survey suggests one in two people of colour have experienced online racism in Canada

Survey found that seven in 10 respondents are worried about the degree of racism in the country

A male, disabled spotted owl from California, seen in an undated handout photo, arrived at a B.C. breeding facility in hopes to mate with some of the captive owls here to strengthen the gene pool. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Northern Spotted Owl Breeding Program, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
B.C.’s northern spotted owl breeding facility welcomes disabled California relative

Cali, 4, brings the potential to help produce stronger offspring if he finds a mate among at the facility

Benji Bridle’s film, Get Reel – A Look into the World of Youth Conservation, won Best Screenplay at the 2021 Vancouver Island Youth Film Festival February 26. Photo contributed
Get Reel: Island student’s video tribute to fly-fishing earns filmmaking award

Campbell River’s Benjamin Bridle celebrates his school district’s unique fishing program

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Art boxes, like this one Ann Zanbilowicz had built for the Kye Bay neighbourhood, are popping up all over the Comox Valley. The boxes allow artists to exhibit their work. New pieces are placed in the box regularly, for your viewing pleasure.
New public art boxes providing a window into Vancouver Island’s creative soul

New Comox Valley-based initiative gives artists a COVID-safe way to exhibit their work

(Black Press Media file)
B.C.’s restaurant industry wants in on the rush COVID-19 shot list

‘Front-end workers of restaurants are more exposed than retail and grocery,’ says restaurant association president

The winners’ artwork from the Xyólheméylh Gratitude Art Contest will be turned into thank-you cards for the Fraser Valley Aboriginal Children and Family Services Society. (Submitted)
Winners announced in provincewide Indigenous youth ‘gratitude’ art contest

Winners’ artwork from Xyólheméylh Gratitude Art Contest to be turned into thank-you cards

Most Read