The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

One person dead, 70 displaced after apartment fire in North Vancouver

Police say the victim’s identity is not being released because their family hasn’t yet been notified

Police say one person has died and 70 residents have been displaced following an apartment fire in North Vancouver.

North Vancouver RCMP say in a news release that fire at Silverlynn Apartments was quickly brought under control after flames and smoke were seen Tuesday coming from the three-storey structure.

The Mounties say they will work with the BC Coroners Service to investigate the death.

Police say the victim’s identity is not being released because their family hasn’t yet been notified.

They say the displaced residents are being registered for emergency support services.

It’s unclear if or when residents will be able to return to their homes.

fire

Previous story
B.C. approved to decriminalize possession of small amounts of street drugs as deaths soar
Next story
Charest pledges review of assault-style firearm ban after saying no laws would change

Just Posted

Sunny days are back again for businesses feeding off Ucluelet’s Wild Pacific Trail and the other attractions of Vancouver Island’s Pacific Rim. (John McKinley photo)
`Life is getting back to normal’ for tourism in Tofino/Ucluelet area

Ryan Wong, the youngest member of the West Coast Rangers, has a passion for history. He set up his heritage encampment for a May 2019 rendezvous at the black powder range. MIKE YOUDS PHOTO
Port Alberni’s black powder Rangers plan open house

A search and rescue technician (SARTech) from 442 Squadron at 19 Wing Comox, right, helps an Arrowsmith SAR member secure an injured hiker for a medical evacuation on a logging road near Sarita Falls on May 22, 2022. (PHOTO COURTESY AVRS)
Hiker airlifted from Sarita Falls after nine-metre fall

Two months of wrappers collected from Lauraleah Jeffery’s class at John Howitt Elementary School. (PHOTO COURTESY KAMA DAWN)
Port Alberni elementary school students take out the trash