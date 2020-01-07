One person dead in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Golden

Four vehicles were involved in the crash

One person has died in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1, just outside of Golden.

Emergency crews responded to a four-vehicle collision just after 3:10 p.m. Tuesday along Highway 1, roughly 20 kilometres west of Golden, police said in a news release.

Two passenger vehicles and two commercial vehicles were involved in the incident. Police did not specify if the person was a passenger or driver.

Investigators believe snowy conditions may have played a roll in the incident. Roughly 30 centimetres fell Tuesday in Revelstoke. There is a winter storm warning in effect for the area.

DriveBC estimates the highway to reopen at 8 p.m.

Wait for it… wait for it…

And that's how #avalanche control is done folks! Thanks to our avy crew working hard to keep our roads safe during #snowmageddon. #Revelstoke #ThreeValleyGap #BCHwy1 pic.twitter.com/MMP9UjcWLh — Rocky Mtn District (@TranBCRockyMtn) January 7, 2020

