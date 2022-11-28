A head-on collision on the Nanaimo Parkway on Monday, Nov. 28, sent one person to hospital and backed up morning traffic for several kilometres. (Chris Bush/ News Bulletin)

A head-on collision on the Nanaimo Parkway on Monday, Nov. 28, sent one person to hospital and backed up morning traffic for several kilometres. (Chris Bush/ News Bulletin)

One person hurt in head-on crash on the highway in Nanaimo

Northbound traffic was backed up for several kilometres on Highway 19 on Monday morning

Highway traffic through Nanaimo was backed up for several kilometres after a two vehicles collided on Highway 19 this morning.

B.C. Ambulance, Nanaimo Fire Rescue and RCMP were called to the scene in the northbound lane of the Nanaimo Parkway about one kilometre south of the Fifth Street and College Drive intersection a little before 8 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28.

According to Nanaimo Fire Rescue assistant chief Troy Libbus, the incident was a two-vehicle head-on collision involving an SUV and a sports car.

“A southbound vehicle left the highway and hit head-on into a vehicle in the northbound lane,” Libbus said.

One person was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

Libbus did not have information about what might have precipitated the crash, but salt trucks were spraying the parkway and connecting streets to melt ice that had formed on the road, creating slippery conditions.

Both northbound lanes of the parkway were blocked until the last of the wreck was being cleared at about 9:30 a.m.

READ ALSO: Car and transport truck crash on the highway in Ladysmith

READ ALSO: Four-vehicle crash blocks highway traffic south of Nanaimo


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking Newsmotor vehicle crash

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Talks ongoing about national park in South Okanagan Similkameen

Just Posted

Port Alberni RCMP released this surveillance footage of a suspect who robbed a 7-Eleven store on Sunday, Nov. 27. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni RCMP seek suspect in armed 7-Eleven robbery

Crews install a cantilever along Hwy. 4 in August 2022. (BC Ministry of transportation and infrastructure photo)
Province promises Tofino-Ucluelet highway will open to two-way traffic in early 2023

Pat Rogers has lived the history of the Alberni Valley since she moved here as a child, like the Golden Stairs and the brick bank building Uptown. (ORLANDO DELANO/ Special to the AV News)
VALLEY SENIORS: A city’s elders are a community’s memory keepers

Canada’s Scott Kennedy, left, and El Salvador’s Nelson Bonilla compete for the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Cuscatlan stadium in San Salvador, El Salvador, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about world cup soccer?