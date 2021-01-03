Port Alberni Fire Department respond to a structure fire in the 3700-block of Sixth Avenue Jan. 3, 2021 that sent one occupant of the home to hospital with undetermined injuries. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

One person sent to hospital after house fire on Vancouver Island

Port Alberni Fire Department knocked the blaze down quickly

One person has been taken to hospital with unknown injuries after a house fire in the 3700-block of Sixth Avenue on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.

Crews responded to the call at 6:41 p.m., Port Alberni Fire Department deputy chief Wes Patterson said. “The occupant made it out prior to arrival of the fire department.”

Patterson could not confirm the area of origin for the fire, saying only that it is under investigation.

“Crews made entry and quickly knocked down the fire,” he said. Firefighters were cleaning up equipment by 8:30 p.m.

The fire is one of numerous calls local emergency personnel handled over the holiday season.


Firefighters with Port Alberni Fire Department clean up after extinguishing a house fire in the 3700-block of Sixth Avenue on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.

Port Alberni Fire Department respond to a structure fire in the 3700-block of Sixth Avenue Jan. 3, 2021 that sent one occupant of the home to hospital with undetermined injuries.
One person sent to hospital after house fire on Vancouver Island

Port Alberni Fire Department knocked the blaze down quickly

