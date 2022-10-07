One man was hospitalized Oct. 6 after what police called a random, unprovoked attack by a man wielding a hammer. (Black Press Media file photo)

One man was hospitalized Oct. 6 after what police called a random, unprovoked attack by a man wielding a hammer. (Black Press Media file photo)

One person sent to hospital after random hammer attack in Victoria

Victim suffered significant head injury in what police are calling an unprovoked incident

One man was arrested for assault after Victoria police were called to a Thursday morning hammer attack.

Officers were called to the 900-block of Pandora Avenue on Oct. 6 just before 9:30 a.m. after a man was struck in the head with a hammer in what police called a random, unprovoked attack.

Police located the victim who was taken to hospital by paramedics for a significant, but non-life-threatening, head injury, VicPD said in a news release.

Officers located and arrested a suspect nearby.

The suspect was released with a future court date and conditions not to contact the victim and not to attend the 900-block of Pandora Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Body of unknown man found near the Lochside trail in Saanich

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPD

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
2021 Nobel Peace Prize winners have faced a year of battles
Next story
BC Ferries cancels sailings between Victoria, Vancouver ahead of Thanksgiving weekend

Just Posted

One man was hospitalized Oct. 6 after what police called a random, unprovoked attack by a man wielding a hammer. (Black Press Media file photo)
One person sent to hospital after random hammer attack in Victoria

Jim Wright gets in shape for GoByBike Week with a trek up Doran Lake Logging Road recently. (PHOTO COURTESY JOHN MAYBA)
Events planned for Port Alberni for GoByBike Week in October

Cody Gus, 91, walks across the Orange Bridge near Port Alberni with daughter Gloria Fred and relative Louise Martin on National Truth and Reconciliation Day—a very different experience from the nine years he spent at residential school in Port Alberni and Ahousaht. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
More than 1,000 walk for National Truth and Reconciliation Day in Port Alberni

A panel of City of Port Alberni mayoral and council candidates take up the stage at Alberni District Secondary School on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Students in the Social Justice 12 class arranged an all-candidates meeting for students and members of the public. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
ELECTION 2022: Students at ADSS ask hard-hitting questions in all-candidates meeting

Pop-up banner image