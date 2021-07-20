One person seriously injured in rollover crash along the highway in Ladysmith

Motorists are urged to use caution near the intersection

Emergency crews on scene at the Trans-Canada Highway and Roberts Street in Ladysmith, where one person has sustained serious injuries in a crash. (Cole Schisler photo)

One person has sustained serious injuries in a rollover crash along the Trans-Canada Highway in Ladysmith.

Crews were called out just before 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, to a two-vehicle incident at Roberts Street and the highway in front of the Antique Mall. The Trans-Canada Highway was briefly shut down so a BCEHS Air Ambulance could land and safely transport one patient to hospital.

Roberts Street between 1st Avenue and the Trans Canada Highway and the alleyways between 1st Avenue and the Trans Canada Highway between Gatacre and Baden-Powell Streets remain closed. North and Southbound lanes on the Trans Canada Highway are now open to all traffic.

Motorists are urged to use caution near the intersection.

BCEHS Air Ambulance has landed on the highway. pic.twitter.com/5F26bGWqL5 — Cole Schisler (@SchislerCole) July 20, 2021

According to ICBC data, there were eight crashes at the TCH-Roberts Street-Transfer Beach Boulevard intersection in 2020, second most among Ladysmith intersections. There were 43 crashes at that intersection over the five-year period from 2015-2020.

READ ALSO: Car rolls over in crash along Nanaimo Parkway

READ ALSO: Drivers hurt in crash on the highway in south Nanaimo



editor@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

motor vehicle crash