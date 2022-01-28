RCMP, Nanaimo Fire Rescue and B.C. Ambulance Service were called to a Needham Street residence following a shooting on Friday, Jan. 28. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

RCMP, Nanaimo Fire Rescue and B.C. Ambulance Service were called to a Needham Street residence following a shooting on Friday, Jan. 28. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

One person shot, another also injured in Nanaimo’s south end

RCMP, firefighters and paramedics were called to Needham Street on Friday, Jan. 28

Two injured people were transported to hospital this morning after emergency crews were called to a shooting in Nanaimo’s south end.

First responders were called to the 200 block of Needham Street a little after 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28.

According to an RCMP press release, police arrived quickly and found several people inside a residence. Two were suffering from serious injuries – one man had been shot and a second man appeared to have been injured in an assault. Other people in the house were suffering from the effects of being bear-sprayed.

“The Nanaimo RCMP strongly suspect that the suspects and the victims are known to each other and there is no threat to the public at this time,” said Sgt. Chris Manseau, B.C. RCMP spokesman, in a press release. “Investigators are currently conducting statements and speaking with neighbours, canvassing for eyewitnesses and possible video surveillance.”

The Nanaimo RCMP serious crimes unit is conducting the investigation. The investigation is still in early stages, but initial indications are that the shooting was targeted, the release noted.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who was in the area and has dash cam footage, is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

READ ALSO: Man shot and seriously injured on Nanaimo’s View Street


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Police

 

Ambulances paramedics and firefighters load one of two patients injured in an alleged shooting, into an ambulance in the 200 block of Needham Street Friday morning. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

RCMP, Nanaimo Fire Rescue and B.C. Ambulance Service were called to a Needham Street residence on Friday, Jan. 28. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

RCMP, Nanaimo Fire Rescue and B.C. Ambulance Service were called to a Needham Street residence on Friday, Jan. 28. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Previous story
Better cell service for Island’s West Coast coming, how much better unclear

Just Posted

Port Alberni Bombers goaltender Callum Tung makes a blocker save during a game against the Campbell River Storm at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Jan. 26, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers can’t catch up to Campbell River Storm

Environment Canada issues a fog advisory for much of Vancouver Island Jan. 28. (Black Press Media file photo)
Dense fog advisory comes with black ice risk for much of Vancouver Island

Travis Dezall, owner of Reel Life Charters in Sooke, shows off a pair of recent catches. Dezall said it is not surprising Vancouver Island was recently named a top fishing destination by fishingbooker.com. (Photo Courtesy of Travis Dezall)
Vancouver Island named to top fishing destinations list

Container ship MV Kingston is being escorted from its anchorage off Victoria to Duke Point in Nanaimo. (Photo: Transport Canada)
Majority of shipping containers that fell off MV Zim Kingston still missing