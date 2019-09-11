Opioids to be dispensed via vending machine on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, doctor says

Dr. Mark Tyndall says vending machine will help prevent overdoses from fentanyl-laced street drugs

A doctor, whose focus is on public health, says he will soon dispense opioids through a vending machine in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside to prevent overdoses from fentanyl-laced street drugs.

Dr. Mark Tyndall says the machine that’s been created in Toronto would scan a patient’s hand for identification, then dispense a pre-programmed number of hydromorphone pills – a substitute for heroin.

Tyndall, who’s also a professor of medicine at UBC, says the pills cost about 35 cents each and focus groups with drug users have suggested most people would need about 10 to 16 pills a day.

He says the pain medication sold under the brand name Dilaudid is typically crushed and injected by people who may have previously used OxyContin, before that drug was made more difficult to tamper with following multiple overdose deaths.

Hydromorphone is currently provided through a limited number of clinics in Vancouver offering supervised injection to those experiencing severe substance use disorder.

READ MORE: Overdose response team in Vancouver shows promising results

However, Tyndall says rigid requirements that make people return multiple times a day are impractical and expensive compared with his plan, which could be in the works within a few weeks.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. communities call for changes to ambulance response priorities
Next story
Invasive honeybee-eating hornets with toxic sting found on Vancouver Island for first time

Just Posted

Men’s Club back in action at Alberni Golf Course

Mike Savard wins low gross of the day

More growers sign onto Alberni Valley’s Family Farms Day

Self-guided tours take place Sunday around Alberni Valley

EDITORIAL: Rider-friendly City of Port Alberni welcomes Toy Run

It is Vancouver Island’s largest motorcycle event of the year

ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni art exhibit shows the beauty in overlooked objects

‘Paper Chase’ is presented by Marie Heath

Who’s got the final Valley Vonka ticket?

All 1,000 chocolate bars are sold out!

VIDEO: Port Alberni has fun at 74th annual Fall Fair

Alberni District Fall Fair took place at the Fall Fair Grounds

The Force is in him: Alberta boy gets ‘Star Wars’ model of his heart

Doctor used 3D models of the boy’s heart to help explain why he had to get a transplant

Opioids to be dispensed via vending machine on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, doctor says

Dr. Mark Tyndall says vending machine will help prevent overdoses from fentanyl-laced street drugs

RCMP: Intruder grabs gun cases then flees from Whiskey Creek home

Police dogs called in to collar 28-year-old man

Libs, Tories start campaign in dead heat, with NDP, Greens tied: poll

Survey suggests Conservative support at 35 per cent nationally, Liberal at 34 per cent

Invasive honeybee-eating hornets with toxic sting found on Vancouver Island for first time

Asian giant hornet sting can cause dizziness, says B.C. Ministry of Agriculture

B.C. communities call for changes to ambulance response priorities

Rural regions may lose coverage, firefighters could help

PHOTOS: Canada, U.S. first responders remember 9/11 victims at Peace Arch Park

American and Canadian first responders shared grief at annual event

Caught on video: Taxi driver uses bike lane in downtown Vancouver

Passenger posts clip to social media of driver using separated bike lane on Dunsmuir

Most Read