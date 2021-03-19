Minister of Housing David Eby called Penticton city council’s decision to try and close a shelter housing 42 people ‘disgraceful’ while opposition leader Shirley Bond called Eby a bully on Thursday morning. (File photo)

Minister of Housing David Eby called Penticton city council’s decision to try and close a shelter housing 42 people ‘disgraceful’ while opposition leader Shirley Bond called Eby a bully on Thursday morning. (File photo)

Opposition leader takes Minister Eby to task over Penticton shelter handling

The two politicians shared jabs during the Thursday morning session of the Provincial Legislature

MLA Shirley Bond, the Interim Leader of the B.C. Liberal Party, took Minister David Eby to task over his handling of the ongoing dispute between Penticton and BC Housing.

The exchange occurred during the Thursday morning (March 18) sitting of the Legislature, and began with Bond listing the communities of Maple Ridge, Kamloops, Nanaimo and Penticton that have had concerns about the lack of supports for those with drug addictions or mental health issues.

She accused Eby of “bullying elected officials,” ignoring their concerns, and cutting funding to Pathways addiction treatment when the city is calling for more mental health support funding.

Eby answered Bond’s question by laying out the two options he saw following Penticton council’s decision to reject extending the permit for the Victory Church winter shelter; either the people were emptied out and risk an encampment, or, as the Minister has chosen to do, use the province’s paramountcy powers to override council’s decision.

“The alternative is — as the member says, and I freely acknowledge this — to use what are quite draconian provincial powers to override that local decision and continue to operate the shelter,” said Eby.

Those powers will keep the shelter open beyond its original March 31 closure date, until BC Housing has finished construction of the supportive housing project on Skaha Lake Road and is able to place people in it.

The city of Penticton is awaiting the formal documentation from the province invoking the BC Interpretation Act before they decide on whether they go forward with legal action, Penticton’s Mayor John Vassilaki told Black Press on Thursday.

If the shelter is closed, the 42 residents currently there would be turned out onto the street, which was not an option for Eby and BC Housing.

“I say to the member and I say to the mayor and council in Penticton: that’s the only non-negotiable. The only non-negotiable is that we will not go backwards and move people out of shelter back into parks. Anything else is on the table. Let’s talk about it. Let’s work together.”

In a supplement to her original question, Bond accused Eby of suggesting that officials in Penticton don’t care about their residents, and that they were “shocked” when the minister decided to use actions instead of discussion with the council on the issue.

“Penticton was shocked when this minister, instead of sitting down and having thoughtful and reasonable discussions about an issue that matters to the local Penticton council and all British Columbians, started to bully and threaten that if they didn’t listen, it was his way or the highway,” said Bond.

“So let’s be clear. Penticton needs — and so do other communities across British Columbia — full, wraparound services to support people with mental health and addictions challenges. That’s what the Penticton council was asking this minister for. Instead, what do they get? Bullying and threats,” said Bond.

Eby said there is no evidence of bullying.

“The member suggests that because I said if Penticton emptied the shelter out into the park, an encampment would likely result, and that our use of provincial powers could result in a court challenge that would result in exactly that outcome. That we would provide tents and manage, as best as possible,” replied Eby.

“We have 1,000 tents in a stockpile. That’s right. We would provide tents to people as a basic shelter from the elements…. The member says that’s bullying. Well, that’s just a fact.”

Eby said he had two Zoom meetings with the city.

“Unfortunately, we found something we disagreed on. That was whether or not we should go backwards and dump 42 people out into a park. I will not withdraw that. That is a disgraceful decision.”

I am very sympathetic to municipal leaders in the time of COVID, facing addiction and mental health issues that are more visible than they’ve ever been. Our government is very sympathetic … We cannot go backwards. That’s the only non-negotiable.”

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC HousingPenticton

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. RCMP ‘very pleased’ to be included in COVID-19 vaccine priority groups
Next story
Special home delivery for Vancouver Island mom

Just Posted

"Occupy the Shelter" protesters have set up a covered area, propane heaters and some tents in front of Our Home on Eighth, Port Alberni’s multi-service shelter, to protest the way homelessness is being dealt with. Oct. 25, 2020 (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
BC Housing report calls for changes at Port Alberni’s shelter

Third-party consultant makes 10 recommendations to improve service, safety, communication

Soap for Hope representatives fill Port Alberni volunteer Larry McGifford’s truck full of personal hygiene items that are destined for a number of charitable organizations to be distributed in the Alberni Valley. (PHOTO SUBMITTED)
Bringing hope to Port Alberni with soap

Victoria organization takes hotel recycling to a new level while helping with hygiene

Alberni Valley News editor Susie Quinn’s late father Peter, right, and his friend Eldon Oja pause for a photo with the late Babe Gunn during a trip to Gunn’s gallery in the Alberni Valley in 2003. (PHOTO COURTESY QUINN FAMILY)
QUINN’S QUIPS: Respect for rock carving runs in the family

The late sculptor Babe Gunn was a big influence in many ways

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Port Alberni RCMP make appeal for witnesses, video in sex assault case

Police in Port Alberni are seeking witnesses and video surveillance in a… Continue reading

The current exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre features artwork from the Community Arts Council’s permanent collection. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre seeking artists for 2022 exhibits

The current exhibit at Port Alberni art gallery is on display until March 27

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. A single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is barely enough to cover the average pinky nail but is made up of more than 280 components and requires at least three manufacturing plants to produce. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July

People aged 79 will begin being able to book appointments on March 20

Mesachie Lake’s Herrington family: dad Shaun, mom Cara, eldest daughter Charlotte, and new arrival Violet, who was born in a hurry on Sunday, March 7. (Angie Hughes photo)
Special home delivery for Vancouver Island mom

Mesachie Lake couple deliver baby in the driveway with entire fire department waiting outside

Minister of Housing David Eby called Penticton city council’s decision to try and close a shelter housing 42 people ‘disgraceful’ while opposition leader Shirley Bond called Eby a bully on Thursday morning. (File photo)
Opposition leader takes Minister Eby to task over Penticton shelter handling

The two politicians shared jabs during the Thursday morning session of the Provincial Legislature

Surrey RCMP officers seen wearing masks during an incident in Surrey in March 2021. (Shane MacKichan photos)
B.C. RCMP ‘very pleased’ to be included in COVID-19 vaccine priority groups

B.C. government announced frontline workers to be included in phases 2, 3

Dee Gallant and Murphy are going to be featured as a question in a German game show. (Photo submitted)
Chemainus woman who sent cougar scurrying with Metallica tapped by German game show

And the answer is, Who used a heavy metal song in 2019 to eliminate danger?

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

British Columbia officials plan to meet next week with arts organizations who’ve felt shut out of conversations about reopening plans during the pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The arts are not a ‘frill,’ say B.C. groups frustrated with lack of communication

Health officials plan to meet with arts organizations about reopening plans amid COVID-19 pandemic

Police execute a search warrant at a Thulin St. address after a suspected case of vigilante justice. RCMP photo
Police say man beaten in his own home in apparent case of vigilante justice

RCMP warn against taking law into your own hands after stolen property recovered, four men charged

Sterile instruments at the Cambie Surgery Centre, one of the private clinics contracted to help B.C.’s health ministry catch up on surgeries cancelled due to COVID-19 public health measures. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. says surgical wait list now below pre-pandemic levels

More operating room staff a permanent increase

Most Read