Ottawa seeking lower credit card interest rates amid COVID-19 crisis

Lower-interest credit could be made available for Canadians

The federal government is asking banks and credit-card companies to lower interest rates on Canadians struggling financially because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government is also looking at extending lower-interest credit directly to consumers.

The Bank of Canada has slashed its trend-setting interest rate to try to cushion the blow to business from a slowing economy, but credit-card interest rates, the ones that matter most directly to most consumers, remain high.

Speaking at his Ottawa residence this morning, Trudeau says Finance Minister Bill Morneau is in talks with major banks about doing things to narrow the gap.

“We recognizes they are a significant challenge for many Canadians at this point,” Trudeau said.

“We are looking at making credit more available and less expensive for Canadians to make it for the next few months.”

He says the government is spending billions on programs to help individuals pay their bills over the next few months as the novel coronavirus forces people out of work due to illnesses and enforced closures.

He says lowering the costs Canadians have to pay as they rely on borrowing to cover their expenses is another part of the effort.

– with files from Katya Slepian, Black Press Media.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronaviruseconomyJustin Trudeau

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: With a crash and a bang, B.C. residents applaud health-care workers
Next story
Increased coronavirus cases spark B.C.-wide burning restrictions

Just Posted

VALLEY SENIORS: Eighty years of Alberni Valley memories

Pat Rogers celebrates 80 years of living in the Alberni Valley

Tsunami waves, earthquakes and COVID-19: What if the worst ‘worst’ case scenario hits the Coast?

“All the basic principles still apply here, in terms of community response.”

COVID-19: Tseshaht First Nation declares state of emergency

State of emergency will remain in effect until at least June 30

Port Alberni teen singer Lauren Spencer-Smith releases new EP

Spencer-Smith is currently a contestant on reality TV show ‘American Idol’

Port Alberni Black Sheep coach earns B.C. Rugby award

Jas Purewal named Jack Patterson Memorial Trophy recipient

VIDEO: Young B.C. couple tie the knot in wake of COVID-19

Locals Skylar Bartel & Alayna Tam have small wedding, surprised by family and friends in car parade

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

Increased coronavirus cases spark B.C.-wide burning restrictions

Centre for Disease Control recommends measure to reduce excess air pollution

Ottawa seeking lower credit card interest rates amid COVID-19 crisis

Lower-interest credit could be made available for Canadians

PHOTOS: With a crash and a bang, B.C. residents applaud health-care workers

B.C. has seen 13 deaths and a total of 659 COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 cases march higher despite restrictions and threats of punishment

Parliament on Wednesday approved the flow of $52 billion in direct financial aid to Canadians

Death looks different in a pandemic: B.C. bereavement workers, religious leaders taking new measures

Extra precautions need to be taken to limit exposure to COVID-19, resource shortages a concern

COVID-19 morning Canadian update: Cases nationwide climb to 3,500

Cattle, wheat and fruit producers weigh in on coronavirus impact

RCMP seek help locating man potentially headed for Vancouver Island from Jasper

Cody Lylack (Langton) is travelling in a 2010 Chevy Silverado with Alberta plates

Most Read