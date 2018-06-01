File Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS

Ottawa will work with Canadian aluminum, steel companies to ensure jobs safe: PM

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will work with Canadian companies hit by punishing U.S. tariffs

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will work with Canadian steel and aluminium companies hit by punishing U.S. tariffs to make sure jobs and workers north of the border are protected.

In a CBC radio interview in Halifax this morning, Trudeau said he had spoken with steel and aluminum producers and assured them ”that Canadian workers and communities continue to do OK despite these unnecessary and punitive actions from the United States.”

Trudeau didn’t specify what that might mean in the wake of U.S. measures aimed at Canada, Mexico and the European Union that slap import duties of 25 per cent on steel and 10 per cent on aluminum.

Asked about how the measures affect relations with the United States and President Donald Trump, Trudeau said it marked “a bit of a turning point, but we’ve always known that this administration is unpredictable.”

Canada has responded by imposing dollar-for-dollar tariff “countermeasures” on up to $16.6 billion worth of U.S. imports.

They come as the two countries, along with Mexico, are trying to hammer out a renegotiated North American Free Trade Agreement and after Trump sent a warning to Trudeau late Thursday that the days of the U.S. being taken advantage of in trade deals “are over.”

Trudeau was in Halifax to speak to the annual conference of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

Related: Canada responds to U.S. steel, aluminum tariffs with ‘countermeasures’ of its own

Related: U.S. to slap steel and aluminium tariffs on Canada, Mexico

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trans Mountain seeks stricter injunction at terminals in British Columbia
Next story
Military swoops in after B.C. hikers find live mortar

Just Posted

Welding opens doors for Port Alberni grads

Welding program runs at North Island College beginning in September

Port Alberni Port Authority cans Cantimber

The ill-fated wood biotech company never got off the ground due to environmental issues

Alberni man honoured for Loyalist family connections

Rory Rickwood was recognized for family ties to earliest days of Canada’s formation

Central Island artists’ range of media bolster new exhibit at Rollin Art Centre

Chaos and Creativity opens Friday, June 1 at the Alberni art gallery

SENIORS WEEK: Marilyn Gibson is a woman of contradictions

From teaching English to immigrants to rugby, Port Alberni senior connects with community

5 of the weirdest items affected by the Canada-U.S. trade war

Flat-rolled steel to playing cards and felt-tipped pens are just some of the items

VIDEO: B.C. couple paddling across Canada for food security

Carol VandenEngel and Glenn Green are paddling to raise awareness for the charity Loving Spoonful

ICBC doubles compensation for crash victims with serious injuries

People injured in a traffic crash on or after Jan. 1, 2018 now eligible for up to $300,000 from ICBC

Canada Post, CUPW given 90 days to settle rural, urban pay equity dispute

Maureen Flynn has given CUPW and Canada Post 90 days to negotiate a settlement

CFL players weigh in on the new footballs introduced for 2018 season

The league rolled out a new football this season with harder leather, slightly larger circumference.

Two bodies found in B.C. home destroyed by fire

RCMP say two people died in a house fire on May 21 in the Okanagan Valley.

NDP MP calls letter to spouse applying for Canadian citizenship ‘offensive and insulting’

Federal NDP immigration critic Jenny Kwan has asked Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen to look into what she calls a systemic problem

Trump’s ‘absurd’ tariffs central to Morneau’s event for already embattled G7

This week’s three-day pre-G7 gathering, which got underway Thursday, will “absolutely” now be focused on trade.

Trans Mountain seeks stricter injunction at terminals in British Columbia

The federal government is spending $4.5 billion to buy Trans Mountain and all of Kinder Morgan Canada’s core assets.

Most Read