A wildfire burning out of control north of Lytton over the weekend of March 22. (Photo credit: BC Wildfire Service)

Out-of-control blaze burning near Lytton: BC Wildfire

BC Wildfire Service working to contain 150 hectare blaze

The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) says that 11 crew members are continuing to respond to a wildfire four kilometres north of Lytton that started over the weekend.

The fire is between the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 12 and is estimated at 150 hectares. It is listed as Out of Control.

Precipitation in the area overnight on March 23 has helped with fire control, and roads and trails are acting as natural containment lines. Crews are establishing more containment lines at the site, which is located below an area that had previously burned, resulting in a decrease in available fuel.

The smoke is clearly visible from area highways, but Drive BC has not issued any travel advisories in the region.

Local residents are noting that the fire seems calm as of the morning of March 23. It appears to be human-caused.


Wildfires

