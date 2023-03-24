Vehicle traffic on the Nanaimo Parkway will be detoured over five nights March 26-30 to allow installation of a water pipeline. (City of Nanaimo image)

Vehicle traffic on the Nanaimo Parkway will be detoured over five nights March 26-30 to allow installation of a water pipeline. (City of Nanaimo image)

Overnight highway closures planned through Nanaimo for work on water project

Nanaimo Parkway drivers will have to detour between 7 p.m and 7 a.m. from March 26-30

Night-time traffic on the Nanaimo Parkway will be re-routed through the city to allow a water pipeline to be installed under the highway.

The work is part of the City of Nanaimo’s midtown water supply project.

According to a city press release, from March 26-30 the Nanaimo Parkway — the stretch of Highway 19 that bypasses most of the city — will be closed from 7 p.m.-7 a.m. between the Jingle Pot and Third Street intersection and the College Drive and Fifth Street intersection.

Northbound traffic will be detoured down Fifth Street to Wakesiah Avenue and up Third Street and Jingle Pot Road to rejoin the parkway. Southbound traffic will be diverted down Jingle Pot Road and Third Street to Wakesiah Avenue and back up Fifth Street.

Commuters and commercial traffic are encouraged to take the old Island Highway as an alternate route.

Motorists are reminded to drive carefully and pay close attention to signs.

City beginning prep work along Nanaimo Parkway for next phase of water supply project

Bill Sims, the city’s general manager of engineering and public works, thanked drivers for their understanding and co-operation during the detours.

“It will enable an important highway crossing to be installed quickly and safely,” he said in the release. “This water supply backbone is one of the city’s most significant infrastructure projects to date, improving resilience, reliable access to safe clean potable water and fire protection in our community.”

For more information, visit the midtown water supply project page at www.nanaimo.ca/goto/midtownwater.

Costs of City of Nanaimo's huge water supply project increasing by $14 million


Breaking News

