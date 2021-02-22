Snow falls as people listen to speeches before the annual Women’s Memorial March in Vancouver on February 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Snow falls as people listen to speeches before the annual Women’s Memorial March in Vancouver on February 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Pacific system to roll over parts of B.C., bringing wind, heavy rain or snow

Wind will be the problem in the Peace River region and Fraser Canyon

Nasty weather is predicted for British Columbia, with warnings about wind, rain and snowfall, along with winter storm watches in several areas of the province.

Environment Canada says the central coast, inland sections, Howe Sound and the Fraser Valley will get the worst of the rain, with heavy downpours of up to 150 millimetres of rain along the coast.

Wind will be the problem in the Peace River region and Fraser Canyon, with the Pacific frontal system bringing gusts up to 90 km/h.

Winter storm warnings have also been posted for the Fraser Canyon along the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 3, where snow is expected to change to rain as warm air moves over southern B.C.

The forecaster says a frontal system loaded with subtropical moisture from the Pacific is moving across B.C.’s southern coast, with the potential to produce heavy downpours, flash floods and pooling water.

The heavy rain is expected to last into Monday.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
2 teens in hospital, woman charged after early-morning stabbing in Castlegar home
Next story
COVID-19 exposures at two Comox Valley schools: Island Health

Just Posted

Wounded Warriors runner Marissa Morison, representing BC Ambulance Service, runs through Sooke, B.C. on Feb. 7, 2021 during a practice run for the main event. The Vancouver Island run has been tentatively rescheduled to April 11-18. (PHOTO COURTESY JOHN PENNER, JOHN’S PHOTOGRAPHY)
Wounded Warriors reschedule run to April

Annual February relay run forced to postpone due to COVID-19

NIC’s Port Alberni campus is located on Roger Street. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Registration open for virtual North Island College graduation

2020 and 2021 graduates can have photos taken in grad regalia

A new sign went up at Port Alberni’s food hub in mid-January 2021. (TWITTER PHOTO)
Port Alberni food hub opens commercial kitchen space

Businesses, charitable organizations and individuals can use the facility

The Alberni Valley Multiplex houses twin rinks and is home to the BC Hockey League Alberni Valley Bulldogs. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Cause of faulty AV Multiplex ammonia readings solved

Facility will reopen Sunday morning (Feb. 21) for regular programming

(NEWS FILE PHOTO)
City of Port Alberni asks public for input on 2021 budget

Meeting must take place virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions

Meteor spotted over Edmonton, Alta., on Feb. 22, 2021 by several, who took to social media to share their surveillance camera captures. (@KixxAxe/Twitter)
VIDEO: Fireball meteor streaks across sky, spotted by early-morning risers in Alberta, B.C.

Videos of the quick streak of light flashing across the sky before 6:30 a.m. MST

(Canada Post-Special To The News)
Ontario Canada Post worksite hit by major virus outbreak excluded from inspections

Just this year more than 300 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and one person has died

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at NIH. (Pool/Getty Images/TNS)
Possibility of wearing masks into 2022 to defeat COVID-19: Dr. Fauci

Despite getting vaccinated, masks will be essential

Janet (left) and Karen Johnson. (Shelley Woods Boden/Facebook)
Petition to keep Wells Gray murderer in jail garners 39K signatures and counting

Family and friends compiling victim impact statements to keep David Ennis behind bars.

Sarah Palmer holds up a swab before administering a COVID-19 test in late December. The state announced on Tuesday that a variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 had been detected in Alaska for the first time. (Photo by Ben Hohenstatt/Juneau Empire)
Canada’s ‘long-haulers’ without family doctor need primary care: medical association

At least 10 per cent of COVID-19 patients are believed to suffer from symptoms months after their diagnosis

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Alli Schroder is the first woman to sign with a Canadian College Baseball Conference program, according to Baseball Canada. (Submitted photo)
B.C. pitcher becomes first woman in college baseball league’s history

Right-handed pitcher Alli Schroder commits to Vancouver Island University Mariners for 2021-22

Higher prices at the pump contributed to a one per cent jump in the Consumer Price Index in January 2021 compared to 12 months ago. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)
Higher gas prices led to higher January consumer prices in Canada

Prices for other goods including food also rose, but at a slower pace

People wait to be screened before entering Little Mountain Place, a long-term care home where 41 residents died during a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility in Vancouver, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. The executive director of the care home has resigned. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Director of care home with worst COVID-19 death toll in B.C. resigns

The health authority did not say why Angela Millar resigned or who will replace her

Most Read