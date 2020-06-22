Pair of suspects nabbed after ‘staggering’ crime spree in Parksville Qualicum Beach area

Arrests have been made following a string of break-ins and thefts in Parksville Qualicum Beach.

Police said a 47-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman are suspected of stealing a variety of things in the Nanoose Bay area, including a child’s motorcycle. Once arrested, items recovered at the scene relating to the thefts (including additional items from incidents in Nanaimo) were found.

Tips from the public helped identify the suspects, as well as forensic evidence from a break-and-enter scene. The Oceanside RCMP received tips from the public about the two people “lurking around properties in Nanoose Bay” in a gold van.

The two were found, along with the van, and arrested in a trailer park in Parksville.

The man was arrested for break-and-entry; the woman for breach of court-ordered conditions.

“Staggering amount of stolen goods were seized, ranging from two stolen vehicles, two motorcycles, a firearm, several bicycles, power tools and hand tools. Oceanside RCMP officers worked tirelessly to find the rightful owners and return most of the more than $30,000 in stolen property,” read a police news release.

The female has been released with conditions and will go before the courts at an unspecified date, while the man remains in custody for numerous charges.

This was excellent police work and I’m proud of the investigation put forth by the officers involved, said Oceanside RCMP Staff Sgt. Marc Pelletier.

— NEWS staff

