Two women escaped a stalking cougar by jumping into Kalamalka Lake Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. (File photo)

Two women escaped a stalking cougar by jumping into Kalamalka Lake Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. (File photo)

Pair of women jump into lake to escape cougar in Okanagan

The women entered Kalamalka Lake after the cougar continued to approach them

A pair of women jumped into the frigid Kalamalka Lake to get away from a stalking cougar near the north end of the Okanagan Rail Trail.

Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer with the North Okanagan RCMP, said on Wednesday, Nov. 23, around 5 p.m., police received a report that two people were being followed by a cougar along the trail in Coldstream.

“At one point, the two women entered the water to get away from the animal after it continued to approach them,” Terleski said.

Coldstream Fire Department personnel assisted in locating the two women.

Terleski said it is believed the incident took place a few kilometres down the trail from the trail’s entrance at West Kal Road.

The cougar was not located, and the BC Conservation Service has been advised of the incident.

WildsafeBC says if you encounter a cougar, keep calm and never run. Make yourself look as large as possible and back away slowly while keeping the animal in view. If attacked, always fight back and never play dead. If you’re with small children, pick them up immediately.

READ MORE: Space heater sparks Coldstream trailer fire, deemed accidental

READ MORE: ‘Gotta just get out’: Revelstoke resident shares scary rental experience

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Animalscougar attacklakesVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Plan to keep RCMP in Surrey, if approved Dec. 12, will go to solicitor general Dec. 15

Just Posted

Kyra Doskotch of Cotton Candy Alberni serves up cotton candy at Witchy Woman Supply Co. during Moonlight Madness in Port Alberni’s Uptown on Wednesday, Nov. 23. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Christmas season kicks off with Moonlight Madness in Port Alberni’s Uptown

Lady Rose Marine Services manager Mike Surrell, left, co-owner Greg Willmon, Robyn Monrufet and Teresa Ludvigson from Alberni Valley Hospice Society, and Major Michael Ramsay from Salvation Army team up for a special program aboard the MV Frances Barkley in December 2022. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Lady Rose Marine drops fees to sail to Bamfield in December

A member of the Port Alberni Fire Department works to extinguish a fire in a hog fuel pile at the Catalyst Paper mill site on Stamp Avenue. (FACEBOOK PHOTO COURTESY PAFD)
Port Alberni Fire Department has busy night

Vandals have been peeling off the cement shingles on the backside of the Maritime Discovery Centre’s lighthouse. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Vandals force replacement of shingles at Maritime Discovery Centre lighthouse

Pop-up banner image