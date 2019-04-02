Agustin Huneeus, right, a 53-year-old San Francisco resident whose family owns vineyards in California’s Napa Valley and in Oregon, leaves the federal courthouse after a hearing associated with the college admissions bribery scandal, Friday, March 29, 2019 in Boston. Huneeus is accused of paying at least $50,000 to have SAT administrators correct his daughter’s college entrance exam and to have USC officials designate her as a water polo recruit. (Matt Stone/The Boston Herald via AP)

Parents could face tax charges, big fines in admissions scam

Among the 33 prominent parents charged in the case are Hollywood stars Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman

A wide-ranging college admissions cheating scheme allowed wealthy parents not only to get their kids into sought-after schools but also a tax write-off on the bribes they paid, federal authorities say.

Now some parents who are already facing possible prison time could be hit with additional criminal charges and stiff financial penalties, experts say.

And a slew of others who paid into the foundation that an admissions consultant used to mask the bribes, but haven’t been charged in the scam, are also sure to face IRS scrutiny.

The IRS has “been known as the follow the money crowd since the days of Al Capone so they will be following those lists and that money very carefully,” said Mark Matthews, a former deputy commissioner of the agency who’s now an attorney at Caplin & Drysdale in Washington.

Consultant Rick Singer funneled millions of dollars from parents through his tax-exempt organization and then used it to pay coaches and other insiders to designate applicants as athletic recruits or cheat on entrance exams, prosecutors allege.

Among the 33 prominent parents charged in the case are Hollywood stars Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, who haven’t publicly commented on the case. The actresses and others are scheduled to make their initial appearances this week in Boston federal court.

READ MORE: Wealthy parents appear in court in U.S. college admissions scam

The parents’ bribes were disguised as “donations” to the Key Worldwide Foundation, which purported “to provide education that would normally be unattainable to underprivileged students, not only attainable but realistic.”

Singer’s foundation sent the parents letters thanking them for the donation that claimed “no goods or services were exchanged,” allowing many of them to deduct the payments from their taxes as charitable contributions, prosecutors say.

After Singer began co-operating with investigators in September in the hopes of getting a lenient sentence, the FBI had him call the parents and pretend that his foundation was being audited by the IRS in an attempt to get them to admit their involvement in the scheme.

“So what I want to make sure is that you and I are both on the same page because what I’m going to tell them is that you made a 50K donation to my foundation for underserved kids and not that (the proctor) took the test for (your daughter)…” Singer told one parent, according to court documents.

“Dude, dude, what do you think, I’m a moron?” Agustin Huneeus, Jr. a Napa Valley, California, vintner, replied. An email was sent to Huneeus’ attorney on Monday.

The IRS, which has been investigating the criminal case jointly with the FBI, has said it is looking into the parents’ payments.

Though prosecutors outlined the tax deduction scheme when the parents were arrested last month, none of them have been charged with tax evasion. Some experts suspect officials are holding the additional charge, among others, over the parents in an attempt to convince them to quickly plead guilty.

To convict them of tax crimes, prosecutors would have to prove that they not only purposely underpaid, but knew they were breaking the law when they did. If may be a difficult sell, but parents could try to argue that their statements on the phone calls don’t prove that they knew the deductions were illegal.

“Ignorance is no excuse for breaking the law, but in the tax area is it,” said Philip Hackney, who worked in the IRS’ office of the chief counsel and now teaches at the University of Pittsburg School of Law.

But parents are sure to pay harsh penalties to the IRS, experts say.

READ MORE: ‘Full House’ to big house in college scheme? Experts differ

In addition to paying back the taxes they owe, parents could get hit at a minimum with a 20% penalty for claiming a deduction when they shouldn’t have, said Lloyd Hitoshi Mayer, a professor at the University of Notre Dame Law School. Some could be on the hook for a civil tax fraud penalty that’s equal to 75% of the amount they underpaid, Mayer said.

“Certainly the exchanges that (Singer) had with those parents are enough to support a fraud penalty,” he said.

Some parents are accused of paying Singer’s charity through their own family foundations, which could face their own set of civil penalties and lose their tax-exempt status, experts say.

Key Worldwide Foundation should have reported to the IRS all contributions over a certain threshold, said Meghan Biss, who spent a decade with the IRS before joining Caplin & Drysdale.

That means that in addition to clawing back taxes from the parents who’ve been charged, the IRS will likely be going through those names to determine whether the other donations were legitimate, she said.

“Are there more people who have potential criminal charges or just civil fines out there?” she asked.

____

Alanna Durkin Richer, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Wilson-Raybould no longer welcome in Liberal caucus
Next story
Mistakes on mobile, internet and TV bills is No. 1 issue on tally by ombudsman

Just Posted

Western Forest Products completes sale of ownership interest to Huu-ay-aht First Nations

New limited partnership to be called Huumiis Ventures

Friends rally for Port Alberni dog owner

Jessi Howden hopes four-legged buddy Zeus will be able to hike after surgery

False alarm about fallen skydiver triggers big search near Port Alberni

Red distress flare was reportedly observed near the Beaufort Mountain Range

Port Alberni store owner isn’t laughing over April Fool’s prank

Home Hardware suffers hundreds of dollars of damage at front of store

Port Alberni RCMP cars collide while answering same call

Two police cars collided while heading to the same emergency call in… Continue reading

Canada’s failure to fight climate change ‘disturbing,’ environment watchdog says

Canada is not on track to hit its 2030 target

Another case of measles confirmed in B.C., bringing total to 22

This marks the 22nd case in B.C. since January.

B.C. NDP avoids questions about $40M union-only assistance fund

MLAs push for answers about social service ‘low-wage redress’

Jody Wilson-Raybould says she’s been kicked out of Liberal caucus

‘I have just been informed by the Prime Minister of Canada that I am removed from the Liberal caucus,’ she said in a statement

No charges recommended against RCMP officer involved in Port Hardy arrest

Independent Investigations Office investigated incident in which intoxicated male broke ankle

RCMP hunt for driver clocked excessively speeding through two B.C. school zones

Witnesses to ‘so dangerous’ driving sought through White Rock

Student, 23, charged with arson in connection to Vancouver college fires

Nasradin Abdusamad Ali of Surrey charged with arson, possessing incendiary material

Canada’s failure to fight climate change ‘disturbing,’ environment watchdog says

Canada is not on track to hit its 2030 target

Vancouver Island teen airlifted after mountain bike crash

14-year-old student released from hospital after incident on Mount Tzouhalem near Duncan

Most Read