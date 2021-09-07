Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, centre, along with Liberal candidates, makes a campaign stop at a steel plant during the Canadian federal election campaign in Welland, Ont., Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, centre, along with Liberal candidates, makes a campaign stop at a steel plant during the Canadian federal election campaign in Welland, Ont., Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Party leaders in Central Canada as election campaign enters fourth week

More announcements expected as voting day gets closer

The main federal party leaders are in Central Canada as the election campaign enters its fourth week.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau starts the day on home turf, making an announcement in Montreal.

Later in the day, he’s due to travel to Ottawa, where he’ll participate in a virtual town hall with volunteers.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is spending a second day at his Ottawa home base, a ballroom in the Westin Hotel.

He’s scheduled to make an announcement in the morning, and hold a virtual telephone town hall with Ontario residents in the evening.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, meanwhile, is campaigning in Toronto, where he’s set to make an announcement on climate action this morning.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: O’Toole clarifies gun policy, leaders talk Chinese detention of Canadians on campaign

Canada Election 2021federal election

Previous story
Supporters protest conditions at pair of Port Alberni long-term care homes
Next story
‘Hundreds, if not close to 1,000’ unmasked students party on B.C. university campus

Just Posted

Riders whip around the YoYo at the Alberni District Fall Fair in 2017. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO
Port Alberni’s Fall Fair mixes virtual and in-person events

Close to 75 protesters with signs marched between FIr Park Village and Echo Village long-term care homes in Port Alberni on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 to advocate for better conditions and management at the facilities. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Supporters protest conditions at pair of Port Alberni long-term care homes

Terry Good, centre, celebrates his winning fish with fishing partners George Gerard and Brad Dunn. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Nanaimo fisher nets top prize at Port Alberni Salmon Derby

A construction worker lifts a piece of plywood onto sawhorses on top of the helipad outside the West Coast General Hospital’s emergency department on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. Work has begun on the $6.25-million emergency department expansion. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Construction begins on West Coast General Hospital expansion