Police, paramedics and bystanders helped save two overdose victims on Duncan Street on June 7. (Photo submitted)

Passing nurse ensures survival of 2 people who overdosed on Duncan street

Both taken to hospital

Perla Pelletier didn’t think that she would soon be involved in a life-and-death situation when she got up early on the morning of Sunday, June 7.

Pelletier, a registered nurse from Courtenay who grew up in Duncan, was driving from the Warmland shelter just before 8 a.m. after picking up coffee and muffins and handing them out to people there when she saw two people, a man and woman on James Street laying on the sidewalk surrounded by bylaw officers and a security guard.

She said it appeared the couple had overdosed so she took the pulse of the man and determined that he was in medical distress.

“I asked one of the bylaw officers if he had a naloxone kit [naloxone is a medication used to block the effects of opioids], which he did, and I gave the man an injection, but his breathing was still laboured so I was preparing to give him another shot of naloxone when one of the bystanders said the woman looked like she was dead,” Pelletier said.

“I gave her one shot and there was no reaction so I gave her a second shot and still there was nothing. She still appeared dead so I began CPR and there was still no response.”

Pelletier said by this time, the police and BC Ambulance had arrived at the scene and paramedics gave her defibrillator pads to use in an effort to revive the woman. 

“I worked on her for more than five minutes until she finally started breathing again, and efforts by others finally revived the man,” she said.

“I’m glad I was there. Some of the first responders on the scene were great, but others could have been more helpful.”

A press release from the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment acknowledged that two people suffering drug overdoses received life-saving care on the street thanks to officers from the detachment, paramedics and compassionate bystanders who performed CPR.

The release said that when police arrived on scene, they assisted in doing CPR and administered naloxone.

It said these efforts were effective in reviving one person, and paramedics responded shortly after and cared for both patients on scene before transporting them to hospital.

“We are thankful to work in a community that has so many kind and caring people,” said RCMP Sgt. Adam Tallboy.

“The assistance offered by police officers, bystanders, and paramedics in this situation helped to ensure that the people received the medical attention they needed.”

In Duncan, BC Emergency Health Services receives more than 20 calls to 9-1-1 each month for potential overdose patients, and police often attend these calls to assist with ensuring public safety and completing tasks like seizing and destroying any illicit drugs left behind.

People who use drugs are encouraged to take steps to keep themselves safe by not using alone, by having a naloxone kit available and by calling 9-1-1 if an overdose is occurring.

The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act prevents people from being charged for simple possession of drugs if 9-1-1 is called during an overdose.


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

B.C. overdoses

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: B.C. prepares for spas, resorts, recreational sports
Next story
Pressure mounts on New Brunswick to get Indigenous people involved in inquiries

Just Posted

Final Cruise for Care doubles as food drive for Port Alberni

Emergency personnel will don PPE and collect food from drivers

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs add experience to blueline

Isaac Pascoal heads closer to hometown in B.C. team’s latest trade

B.C. to track gas prices in Port Alberni, three other communities this summer

Complaints of unfair pricing spurred the investigation

Alberni Valley Community Forest sees increased use during COVID-19

People turned to outdoor trails during isolation period, says forest manager

North Island College holding virtual grads this week

The virtual celebration will include a message from Premier John Horgan

VIDEO: Salmon babies in safe haven on Vancouver Island before hitting open ocean

Marble River Hatchery fish get a one-month all-inclusive stay at the Quatsino Lodge

B.C. advocacy group offers $1,000 reward for information on bear remains disposed in Campbell River

The Fur-Bearers is offering incentive for incriminating evidence after the Mirror reported about discarded bear carcasses

North Island College writing contest returns this summer

There will be three chances to take part in the virtual 3-hour writing competition

COVID-19: B.C. prepares for spas, resorts, recreational sports

11 new cases, one new outbreak in long-term care

Bar brings back live music as B.C.’s top doc warns singing spreads COVID-19

‘The hardest part is reminding people that they can’t dance, which isn’t easy,’ pub operator says

Mowi providing salmon donations to Vancouver Island food banks throughout pandemic

Network started to share product with more than 10 down-Island food banks

Physical distancing for vehicles, horses, hikers urged in B.C.

B.C. Horse Council has signs available for rural roads

Inclusion of Indigenous reps after oil spill part of ‘reconciliation’: Suzuki Foundation

David Suzuki Foundation calls for transparency, inclusion of First Nations monitors after oil spills

Passing nurse ensures survival of 2 people who overdosed on Duncan street

Both taken to hospital

Most Read