Pedestrian dead after being hit by more than 1 vehicle on Highway 1 in Chilliwack

A pedestrian died after being struck by more than one vehicle on Highway 1 in Chilliwack on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Shane MacKichan)A pedestrian died after being struck by more than one vehicle on Highway 1 in Chilliwack on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Shane MacKichan)
A pedestrian died after being struck by more than one vehicle on Highway 1 in Chilliwack on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Shane MacKichan)A pedestrian died after being struck by more than one vehicle on Highway 1 in Chilliwack on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Shane MacKichan)
A pedestrian died after being struck by more than one vehicle on Highway 1 in Chilliwack on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Shane MacKichan)A pedestrian died after being struck by more than one vehicle on Highway 1 in Chilliwack on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (Shane MacKichan)

A pedestrian has died following a collision on Highway 1 in Chilliwack Thursday evening.

The incident happened eastbound at the Prest Road offramp when it was dark and raining heavily around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 27.

There were reports that a pedestrian was struck by a passing semi-truck and by at least one car. Paramedics arrived on scene and declared the person had died.

The truck driver pulled over and was seen talking with police officers.

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) was also called to the scene.

Highway 1 eastbound was closed at Vedder Road for several hours while police investigated.

The Progress has reached out to RCMP for more information.

RELATED: 1 dead after being struck on Highway 1 in Chilliwack Sunday

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newsfatal collisiontrans-canada highway

Previous story
Four-vehicle crash blocks highway traffic south of Nanaimo
Next story
Local hospitals could face strain as early viral infections swamp pediatrics: CPS

Just Posted

The remains of the old Somass Sawmill still stand within sight of Port Alberni’s waterfront, where city council is finetuning its vision for the area. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
City of Port Alberni begins salvage of Somass Lands

A group of people in orange shirts gathers on Pacific Rim Highway on the Tseshaht First Nation reserve. (PHOTO COURTESY TSESHAHT FIRST NATION)
Tseshaht First Nation seeks compensation for historical construction of Highway 4

West Coast community members celebrate the unveiling of a new Welcome Map at the Junction visitor centre on Oct. 19. (Nora O’Malley photo)
New Welcome Map unveiled at Pacific Rim Visitor Centre

Mariah Christiana Pollock supports Wesco Foods at Harbour Quay. (FACEBOOK PHOTO)
BIZ BEAT: Local food products available at more than farmers markets