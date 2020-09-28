Police were on scene early Monday, Sept. 28, investigating an incident of a pedestrian struck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Nanaimo Airport. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Pedestrian dies in motor vehicle incident along the highway near Nanaimo Airport

Police investigating scene where 37-year-old woman from Nanaimo died

Ladysmith RCMP are investigating a fatal motor vehicle incident near Nanaimo Airport.

According to an RCMP press release, the incident happened shortly before 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, when Ladysmith RCMP and Cranberry Volunteer Fire Department and B.C. Ambulance responded to a report of a collision involving a southbound vehicle and a pedestrian along the Trans-Canada Highway.

Upon arrival police found the pedestrian – a 37-year-old woman from Nanaimo – had succumbed to her injuries.

B.C. Ambulance transported the driver of a Nissan Leaf to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The pedestrian’s dog also, reportedly, died at the scene.

One southbound lane of the section of highway where the incident occurred was closed for several hours.

Ladysmith RCMP, the B.C. Coroners Service and RCMP South Island Traffic Services and a traffic analyst are continuing the investigation into the collision and investigators are reaching out to motorists and pedestrians who witnessed or may have video of the moments leading up to the collision. RCMP urge anyone who witnessed the incident or observed the woman pedestrian walking her dog along the highway prior to the collision to contact the Ladysmith RCMP at 250-245-2215.

photos@nanaimobulletin.com
RCMP

