Police and first responders work at the scene where a double-decker city bus struck a transit shelter in Ottawa, on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

People injured in deadly Ottawa bus crash are improving, hospital says

Three people were killed and 23 were hurt when a double-decker city bus hopped the curb

A hospital in Ottawa says the people who were critically injured in a deady bus crash Friday have improved.

In a tweet, the Ottawa Hospital says the patients who had been listed in critical condition are now considered to be in serious condition.

Three people were killed and 23 were hurt when a double-decker city bus hopped the curb at a station and crashed into a transit shelter.

The hospital initially said 14 people were taken to hospital in critical condition — two of whom died — and 11 were in serious condition.

Meanwhile, the city says the scene of the crash, the Transitway, will reopen Sunday at 7:30 p.m., more than 48 hours after the collision.

READ MORE: Police release driver after three killed, 23 hurt in Ottawa bus crash

It says people who want to leave a memento or memorial item are asked to do so at two designated areas: the westbound transitway platform on the lower level and the northwest corner of Scott and Athlone.

The Canadian Press

