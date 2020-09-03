Four animal rights activists were in a provincial courtroom Thursday (Sept. 3, 2020) in their first hearing for break-and-enter and mischief charges linked to a large protest at an Abbotsford, B.C. hog farm last year. (John Morrow/Abby News)

PHOTOS: Court appearance for B.C. pig-farm animal activists met with protesters

More than 60 people rushed into Excelsior Hog Farm in late April 2019

Four animal rights activists were in a provincial courtroom Thursday (Sept. 3) in their first hearing for break-and-enter and mischief charges linked to a large protest at an Abbotsford hog farm last year.

Dozens of fellow activists were lined up outside the courthouse in Abbotsford in support of Amy Sorrano, Jeff Luke Rigear, Roy Makoto Sasano and Nicholas Steven George Schafer.

Last year, dozens of activists stormed a Harris Road hog farm to protest what they said was the inhumane treatment of animals at the site. More than 60 people rushed into Excelsior Hog Farm in late April 2019, with dozens sitting “in solidarity” with pigs.

The protest took less place than a month after PETA released hidden-camera footage which it said showed horrific conditions of animals at the farm.

The hearing was put over until Nov. 2.

More to come.

Courtprotest

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Four animal rights activists were in a provincial courtroom Thursday (Sept. 3, 2020) in their first hearing for break-and-enter and mischief charges linked to a large protest at an Abbotsford, B.C. hog farm last year. (John Morrow/Abby News)

Previous story
Boy, 10, alive after family dog jumps into action during cougar attack in Lillooet
Next story
COVID-19: B.C. presses ahead with Vancouver SkyTrain extension

Just Posted

Tseshaht First Nation protests over fishing rights on Somass River

Peaceful demonstration took place in front of Department of Oceans and Fisheries office

ALBERNI GOLF: Breuker gets game of the day

Men’s Club Championship will take place Sept. 12 and 13

EDITORIAL: Labour Day takes on bigger meaning in 2020

Labour Day 2020 will be perhaps the most unique Canada has celebrated in modern times.

ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni artwork available to view online

Rollin Art Centre re-opens to the public on Tuesday, Sept. 8

Alberni Valley charities receive emergency funding

Alberni Valley Community Foundation lends a hand to 12 organizations

Boy, 10, alive after family dog jumps into action during cougar attack in Lillooet

Two women and four children were walking near a remote family cabin when the cougar attacked

Conditions still ripe for wildfires across some parts of B.C. heading into Labour Day

Almost half of B.C. wildfires since April have been caused by humans

Island community’s board of education chair resigns

Comox Valley Schools will have to hold byelection to fill trustee spot

PHOTOS: Court appearance for B.C. pig-farm animal activists met with protesters

More than 60 people rushed into Excelsior Hog Farm in late April 2019

COVID-19: B.C. presses ahead with Vancouver SkyTrain extension

Work to begin this fall on Broadway subway line

Rare green sturgeon sighted near Port Renfrew

‘It’s a pretty rare phenomenon,’ says Port Renfrew resident

Duncan traffic stop leads to discovery of suspected explosive device

RCMP blocked off several roads overnight from Aug. 28 to 29.

Statistics Canada says merchandise trade deficit $2.45 billion in July

Motor vehicles and parts helped boost both imports and exports in July

After MP’s offensive tweet, O’Toole says Tories will counter anti-Semitism

MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay recently retweeted a video of Liberal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland

Most Read