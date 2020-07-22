Pickup driver hurt in fiery crash with logging truck on the highway near Nanaimo

Accident happened close to Cedar Road intersection near Nanaimo Airport a little after 6 a.m.

A pickup truck and a logging truck were involved in a crash on the Trans-Canada highway near Cedar Road on Wednesday morning. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

A motorist was hurt in a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Nanaimo Airport this morning.

Emergency crews responded just after 6 a.m. to the two-vehicle collision near Cedar Road, where a pickup truck and a logging truck had been involved in a crash in the northbound lanes. The accident caused a fire that crews extinguished.

Crews on scene said the driver of the pickup truck was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

More to come.

TODAY’S MOST-READ: Nanaimo Fire Rescue rope team saves dog from Abyss crevice

YESTERDAY’S MOST-READ: Ferry en route to Vancouver Island discovers unoccupied Zodiac on open ocean



editor@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

car accident