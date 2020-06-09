Playgrounds have been closed across Canada due to the threat of coronavirus (COVID-19). (MIKE YOUDS/ Special to AV News)

Playgrounds to re-open in the Alberni Valley

Playgrounds will be open for public use starting June 10

Playgrounds in the Alberni Valley will be re-opening this week.

On Wednesday, June 10, all playgrounds within the City of Port Alberni, Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District and School District 70 will be re-opened to the public. This includes all spray parks within the Alberni Valley.

Playgrounds have been closed to the public since the end of March to protect residents and encourage social distancing to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Although the playgrounds will be open, officials warn that playground surfaces are not sanitized. Residents are reminded to:

  • Supervise children
  • Bring hand sanitizer to use before and after using the playground
  • Keep a 2-metre (six feet) distance between guardians from different households
  • Stay home if you are sick
  • Restrict crowding as much as possible.

Local governments will continue to monitor information and follow recommentations provided by federal and provincial agencies and will communicate any further changes to service delivery.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Three RCMP officers face assault charges four years after Prince George arrest

Just Posted

Playgrounds to re-open in the Alberni Valley

Playgrounds will be open for public use starting June 10

‘These are preventable lives lost’

Port Alberni calls for justice after death of Chantel Moore

Virtual road trip brings Vancouver writers to Port Alberni

Bill Arnott and Frances Sullivan will be the featured readers at Alberni Valley Words on Fire

Nanaimo-area man recovering in hospital with multiple injuries after helicopter rescue

Man was hiking on Mount Arrowsmith with two other men when he fell 20 metres

Huu-ay-aht First Nations urge caution driving Bamfield Road after serious crash

Dust from gravel road obscured driver’s vision, says chief councillor

B.C.’s new COVID-19 cases total 29 during the past three days

Dr. Bonnie Henry advises on upcoming tourist travel

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

B.C.’s $50 million geoduck industry hit after China’s market slumps

With more than 90 per cent of the time-sensitive harvest exported to China, geoduck harvesters see a 40 per cent business drop

Three RCMP officers face assault charges four years after Prince George arrest

All three Mounties are scheduled to appear in court in August

Amid anti-racism protests, Trudeau promises to push police body cameras with premiers

Prime minister said everyone should be able to feel safe calling the police

Finance Minister Carole James ‘optimistic’ about B.C.’s economic recovery

James noted more than 300,000 jobs lost in B.C. to the pandemic

First of three disciplinary hearings for Mount Polley Mine breach begins June 15

Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia said hearings will be held via Zoom

All BC Ferries passengers will need to bring face masks when they travel

Rule takes effect June 15 and follows Transport Canada guideline

Pandemic reveals inequalities in who can work from home: Statistics Canada

More education and higher income increases chances of working from home successfully

Most Read