Playgrounds to re-open in the Alberni Valley

Playgrounds will be open for public use starting June 10

Playgrounds have been closed across Canada due to the threat of coronavirus (COVID-19). (MIKE YOUDS/ Special to AV News)

Playgrounds in the Alberni Valley will be re-opening this week.

On Wednesday, June 10, all playgrounds within the City of Port Alberni, Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District and School District 70 will be re-opened to the public. This includes all spray parks within the Alberni Valley.

Playgrounds have been closed to the public since the end of March to protect residents and encourage social distancing to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Although the playgrounds will be open, officials warn that playground surfaces are not sanitized. Residents are reminded to:

Supervise children

Bring hand sanitizer to use before and after using the playground

Keep a 2-metre (six feet) distance between guardians from different households

Stay home if you are sick

Restrict crowding as much as possible.

Local governments will continue to monitor information and follow recommentations provided by federal and provincial agencies and will communicate any further changes to service delivery.