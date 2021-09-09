This photo provided by the Hidalgo County (Texas) Sheriff's Office, shows the booking photo of Pascale Ferrier.  THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Hidalgo County (Texas) Sheriff's Office, via AP

Plea deal possible for Quebec woman accused of sending Donald Trump poison

Pascale Ferrier has been charged with threatening to kill and injure the U.S. president

A United States federal prosecutor says his office is working on a plea deal that could be offered to a Quebec woman accused last year of sending poison to former president Donald Trump.

Pascale Ferrier made a brief appearance in a Washington D.C. court this morning by video conference, and her case is due to return to court Nov. 10.

Prosecutor Michael Friedman told the court he has discussed a plea deal with other Justice Department officials and has outlined the general contours of a potential offer to Ferrier’s defence lawyer.

Ferrier has been charged with threatening to kill and injure the U.S. president, sending threats through the mail and violating biological weapons prohibitions in relation to a letter containing the poison ricin that was mailed to the White House.

She also faces 16 federal charges in Texas related to letters containing ricin that were sent to law enforcement officials in that state.

David Bos, a public defender representing Ferrier, said the charges in Texas would also be part of plea negotiations.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Prosecutors oppose release of Quebec woman accused of mailing poison to Donald Trump

Trump

Previous story
Woman dies in ER waiting room at Kamloops hospital
Next story
‘Boiling point’: Alberta doctors warn of health system collapse as COVID cases climb

Just Posted

The Elections Canada office in Port Alberni is located at the Alberni Mall on Johnston Road, between Anytime Fitness and The Brick. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
ELECTION 2021: How to vote in Port Alberni

Family, friends and supporters gathered for a quiet memorial behind the Port Alberni Friendship Center on Sept. 1, 2021 to remember Russell Seeber, whose life ended tragically at the same location a few days earlier. A cross has been erected as a physical memorial. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Friends, family remember Port Alberni’s Russell Seeber as ‘lost soul,’ ‘helpful man’

A painting by Katerina Meglic, the newest artist on display at the Rollin Art Centre. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre re-opens with new fall exhibit

An unspecified number of positive COVID-19 tests among players has led to the cancellation of the first regularly scheduled game of the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League season. (VIJHL.com)
Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League cancels season opener due to COVID-19 cases