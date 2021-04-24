Podcast: business and tourism with Island job-finder and festival organizer Cheryl Dill

PQBeat: COVID-19 has far-reaching impacts on Vancouver Island’s hospitality industry and beyond

For our latest installment (click the arrow in the top left of the above photo to listen), PQB News/VI Free Daily editor Philip Wolf and publisher Peter McCully talk to Cheryl Dill, executive director at Central Vancouver Island Job Opportunities Building Society (Career Centre) and president of the Parksville Beach Festival Society. Chat includes the cancellation of the BeachFest and annual sand sculpting competition in Parksville, the job market on Vancouver Island and some good news regarding an outdoor performance theatre.

