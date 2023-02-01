Randy Bachman on stage at Vancouver Island Musicfest. (Facebook photo)

PODCAST: Randy Bachman, every song, every guitar has a story

TODAY IN B.C.: New album with son Tal Bachman to be released

You will find ‘Today in B.C.’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

Randy Bachman kept busy during the pandemic with a series of projects that includes a new album with his son Tal, entitled ‘Bachman, Bachman’, and a rockumentary about the return of his cherished 1957 Gretsch guitar which was stolen from his hotel room 45 years ago.

Bachman talks about the return of the guitar which took place on Canada Day, and how intimate an instrument it is.

‘You basically are putting your arms around it, you’re holding it next to your bosom. It’s like you’re hugging your girlfriend, right? They breathe with you. They feel your heartbeat, you feel their heartbeat, and you become one’.

The host of ‘Vinyl Tap’ for almost 20 years, Bachman says his favorite song writing effort was ‘She’s come Undone’, which was inspired by a line from a Bob Dylan song.

‘It was amazing, I just had Guitar Player Magazine call me and interview me that it was voted by their viewers of Guitar Player Magazine as one of the greatest rock songs of all time’.

The founder of The Guess Who and B.T.O., recalled the late Ian Tyson.

‘He was a great guy, he was a real cowboy’ says Bachman. He’d say at the end of a tour, ‘I’m going back to the ranch, I got to get on a horse, I got to rope some cattle.

‘This guy was starring in Yellowstone before Kevin Costner’.

Bachman has owned over 1000 guitars in his life.

He sold his Gretsch guitar collection back to the company a few years ago, the guitars are now on display in Savannah Georgia, he also has a number of guitars on display in the National Music Centre in Calgary.

Bachman recalls some of his musician friends including Neil Young and Bill Henderson. as well as Broadcaster Terry David Mulligan.

He told host Peter McCully who would be a member of his own all-star band and explains about the ‘YouTube Train Wreck’ show with Tal, that airs Fridays.

If you have suggestions or comments, send a voice message to podcast@blackpress.ca you may be part of our audio podcast mailbag segment.

LISTEN: Canadian singer Jess Moskaluke reaches 100 million streams

LISTEN: Elizabeth May back as Green Party of Canada leader

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
RCMP, service groups ask City of Port Alberni for funding to tackle youth violence
Next story
Customer who was asked to leave throws coffee at McDonald’s employees in Nanaimo

Just Posted

Alberni District Secondary School wrestling team 2023. (PHOTO SUBMITTED)
Alberni District Secondary’s wrestling invitational returns after COVID-19 pause

Lauren Spencer-Smith, seen performing in Toronto during last year’s Juno Awards broadcast, has been nominated for Artist of the Year and TikTok Juno Fan Choice for this year’s awards show in March. (iPhoto/CARAS photo)
Vancouver Island’s Lauren Spencer-Smith receives two Juno nominations

(NEWS FILE PHOTO)
RCMP, service groups ask City of Port Alberni for funding to tackle youth violence

Joseph and Ellianna Tsai perform the lion dance during the Port Alberni Chinese Canadian Society’s Chinese New Year celebrations, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 at the Alberni Athletic Hall. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)
Chinese New Year festivities return to Port Alberni