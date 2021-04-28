Police ask for help finding missing Nanaimo man who left home in ‘emotional state’

20-year-old’s family extremely worried for his safety and well-being, say RCMP

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for a 20-year-old whose family is extremely worried for his safety and well-being after he went missing April 21. (Photo submitted)

The Nanaimo RCMP is asking for the public’s help to locate a 20-year-old who has been missing for a week.

According to an RCMP press release, Simon Baker was last seen leaving his home April 21 in an “extremely emotional state.”

His family reported him missing to the Nanaimo RCMP on Tuesday, April 27.

Baker did not take his wallet or cellphone with him and his family is worried for his safety and well-being. Investigators have learned Baker went missing under similar circumstances earlier this year and ended up in Port Alberni.

Baker is Caucasian, 6-foot-2, 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black golf shirt and grey track pants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file No. 2021-15219.



