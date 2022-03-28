Police dog finds missing Port Alberni boy

Boy had gone missing in the trails at Maplehurst Park

A photo of Police Service Dog Jammer. (PHOTO COURTESY PORT ALBERNI RCMP)

A photo of Police Service Dog Jammer. (PHOTO COURTESY PORT ALBERNI RCMP)

A Port Alberni police dog helped to rescue a missing child in Maplehurst Park last week.

On March 24 at approximately 2:10 p.m., the Port Alberni RCMP received a call about a 10-year-old boy that had gone missing in the trails at Maplehurst Park.

Both uniformed and plain-clothes officers attended the area, assisted by Police Service Dog Jammer and his handler Cst. Bartlett, as well as the Alberni Valley Rescue Squad.

RCMP said Jammer was able to pick up a track quickly and the boy was found just off the main trail—scared, but unharmed.

“A missing child will always garner a large response from officers,” said Cst. Richard Johns, media relations officer with the Port Alberni RCMP.

Johns said it is never to early to call police about a missing person.

Port AlberniRCMP

Previous story
‘Absolutely tragic’: 3 children, 2 adults dead after Brampton, Ont., house fire
Next story
Island driver guilty of impaired, dangerous driving for hitting dogwalking sisters

Just Posted

A photo of Police Service Dog Jammer. (PHOTO COURTESY PORT ALBERNI RCMP)
Police dog finds missing Port Alberni boy

Port Alberni City Hall. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
City of Port Alberni shaves proposed 2022 tax increase to 3.9%

Part of a dock hangs on the top of pilings, where the tsunami wave placed it. Fishing boats are tied to the docks nearby. March 1964. The 58th anniversary of the Port Alberni tsunami is coming up on March 27. This historical photo is one of 24,000 available for the public to see on the Alberni Valley Museum’s digital archives. See more at https://portalberni.pastperfectonline.com (PHOTO PN19027 COURTESY AV MUSEUM)
LOOK BACK: Tsunami hits Port Alberni in 1964

Prince Rupert RCMP have recently responded to several calls in the Prince Rupert area. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
UPDATE: Amber Alert for missing northern B.C. children cancelled