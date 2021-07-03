Police investigating fire at Tofino’s St. Columba Church

Police asking anyone with any information to contact the Tofino RCMP at 250-725-3242.

Police are investigating a fire at St. Columba Church in Tofino on July 2. (BC RCMP photo)

Police are investigating a suspicious fire at Tofino’s St. Columba Anglican Church.

The fire was reported just after 4 a.m. on Friday, July 2, according to a statement from the RCMP.

“This church has been in Tofino for over 100 years and is of significant historical importance to the community,” said BC RCMP spokesperson Sergeant Chris Manseau. “Investigators are aware of the recent church fires occurring around the province, and will share information with them to determine if there is a link, however at this time there is nothing indicating so.”

By the time police arrived at the scene, the fire was under control and contained to a small portion of the church thanks to the efforts of the Tofino Volunteer Fire Department which was successful in preventing major structural damage, according to the statement.

The church is located on Second Street and no other structures were damaged.

“It’s fortunate that the damage was limited to one small area of the church, and the fire department’s quick response time likely saved the remainder,” Sgt Manseau said.

RCMP assisted with boarding up the church and have reached out to fire investigators for assistance.

Anyone who may have information about the fire is being asked to contact the Tofino RCMP at 250-725-3242.

More to come…



andrew.bailey@westerlynews.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

READ MORE: VIDEO: Fire levels historic Anglican church in northwest B.C. on Canada Day

READ MORE: Politicians, Indigenous leaders say burning churches not the way to get justice

READ MORE: Nova Scotia RCMP report suspicious fire at Catholic church in First Nations community

PoliceTofino,