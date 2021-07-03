Police are investigating a fire at St. Columba Church in Tofino on July 2. (BC RCMP photo)

Police are investigating a fire at St. Columba Church in Tofino on July 2. (BC RCMP photo)

Police investigating fire at Tofino’s St. Columba Church

Police asking anyone with any information to contact the Tofino RCMP at 250-725-3242.

Police are investigating a suspicious fire at Tofino’s St. Columba Anglican Church.

The fire was reported just after 4 a.m. on Friday, July 2, according to a statement from the RCMP.

“This church has been in Tofino for over 100 years and is of significant historical importance to the community,” said BC RCMP spokesperson Sergeant Chris Manseau. “Investigators are aware of the recent church fires occurring around the province, and will share information with them to determine if there is a link, however at this time there is nothing indicating so.”

By the time police arrived at the scene, the fire was under control and contained to a small portion of the church thanks to the efforts of the Tofino Volunteer Fire Department which was successful in preventing major structural damage, according to the statement.

The church is located on Second Street and no other structures were damaged.

“It’s fortunate that the damage was limited to one small area of the church, and the fire department’s quick response time likely saved the remainder,” Sgt Manseau said.

RCMP assisted with boarding up the church and have reached out to fire investigators for assistance.

Anyone who may have information about the fire is being asked to contact the Tofino RCMP at 250-725-3242.

More to come…


andrew.bailey@westerlynews.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

READ MORE: VIDEO: Fire levels historic Anglican church in northwest B.C. on Canada Day

READ MORE: Politicians, Indigenous leaders say burning churches not the way to get justice

READ MORE: Nova Scotia RCMP report suspicious fire at Catholic church in First Nations community

PoliceTofino,

Previous story
‘The heavens opened up’: Invermere hit with flash-flooding, hail as southern B.C. burns
Next story
THE LATEST: Deka Lake wildfire in Cariboo sparks evacuation alert

Just Posted

Police are investigating a fire at St. Columba Church in Tofino on July 2. (BC RCMP photo)
Police investigating fire at Tofino’s St. Columba Church

A decorated school float from May 1958, with the words “”Jr. Council”, “Cheerleaders”, “Totem Tour”, “Track”, “ADSS”, “Spring Prom”, is seen with the river in the background, a few parked cars and people at the side of the road. At least six young people are riding on the float. This and 24,000 other historical photos can be seen on the Alberni Valley Museum’s online photo archive at https://portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN12838 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)
LOOK BACK: Prom 1958 in the Alberni Valley

Some of the RVs parked at Hollies Executive Golf Course on the Alberni Highway. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Too many RVs puts executive golf course in Port Alberni in hot water

Lytton Mayor Jan Polderman in Maple Ridge, B.C., on July 1, 2021, as he waits for details on the 9,000-hectare wildfire that destroyed at least 90 per cent of the village the day prior. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
From smoke to devastation: 23 minutes in Lytton