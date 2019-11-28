The Nanaimo RCMP hope the public can provide information to help locate 18-year-old Brianna Fisher, who left her south Nanaimo residence on Sunday and has not returned. (Photo submitted)

Police looking for missing teenage girl from Nanaimo

Brianna Fisher, 18, has not been heard from or seen since Sunday

The Nanaimo RCMP hope the public can provide information to help locate 18-year-old Brianna Fisher, who left her south Nanaimo residence on Sunday and has not returned.

According to police, investigative avenues have proven negative, which has left her family and caregivers extremely worried for her safety and well-being.

Fisher is indigenous, stands 5-foot-9 and has long black hair with red streaks. Fisher was last seen wearing a grey hoodie with “DC” on the front, a black jacket, black jeans and running shoes.

Anyone with information on Fisher’s whereabouts is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-8477.


