Police make moves in Victoria homicide investigation

Brianna Sarita Lozano, 46, was found dead in Beacon Hill Park on March 3

Traffic disruptions near the Fort Street and Foul Bay Road intersection Wednesday morning were part of the ongoing investigation into the death of Brianna Sarita Lozano.

Lozano, 46, was found dead in Beacon Hill Park on March 3.

Victoria Police Department’s major crime unit determined her death was a homicide and passed the investigation to the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU).

Wednesday morning, VIIMCU investigators, with officers from Oak Bay, Saanich, VicPD and the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team, conducted what police are calling “additional investigative steps” in the area of Fort Street and Foul Bay Road.

Traffic was briefly disrupted in the area but is now clear.

Investigators continue to assess the risk to public safety but do not believe the general public is at risk.

Anyone with information is asked to call the VIIMCU information line at 250-380-6211.

