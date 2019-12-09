Police negotiate with man barricaded in Victoria synagogue

Traffic is backed up on Blanshard Street due to a police incident at the Congregation Emanu-El, Conservative Jewish Synagogue. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

The Victoria Police Department is in the midst of negotiations with a man barricaded on the second floor of the Congregation Emanu-El, Conservative Jewish Synagogue.

VicPD has portions of the roadway blocked as officers deal with the incident near Blanshard Street and Pandora Avenue.

Police were called for a man “suffering from a mental health crisis” in the building Monday at around 8:30 a.m. The Emergency Response Team was called in after the man made threats against police when they arrived, said Const. Matt Rutherford, VicPD spokesperson.

Children were evacuated from a daycare within the building.

Blanshard Street is currently down to one lane as negotiations continue.

More to come…

