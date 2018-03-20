At about 6:15 am on Tuesday, March 20, police responded to a report of several shots being fired at a residence on Wildlife Place in Nanaimo. CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin

Police out in force after shots fired at Nanaimo house

Incident happened at about 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday, March 20

Nanaimo RCMP responded in force to shots fired at a home in Nanaimo.

At about 6:15 am on Tuesday, March 20, police responded to a report of several shots being fired at a residence on Wildlife Place in Harewood.

No injuries to residents of the home were reported.

Officers are following up on reports of a vehicle leaving the area shortly after the shots were heard and of two people fleeing on foot. The police did not provide a description of the two individuals.

During the initial investigation there was a significant police presence in the area, which included several officers with the Vancouver Island Emergency Response Team, general duty officers, Police Dog Services and forensics officers.

The investigation is continuing and further details will be provided when known.

