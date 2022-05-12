Nanaimo RCMP say there were reports of at least six incidents of spiked drinks at downtown clubs this past weekend, May 6-7. (Stock photo)

Police receive half a dozen reports of spiked drinks at Nanaimo nightclubs

RCMP issue public service announcement cautioning club patrons

At least six people had their drinks spiked while partying in downtown Nanaimo this past weekend, May 6-7.

Nanaimo RCMP issued a public service announcement cautioning nightclub patrons after “several incidents of spiked drinks” at different nightclubs in Nanaimo.

RCMP were alerted to the incidents after B.C. Ambulance Service paramedics were called to assist two people outside a nightclub who “appeared to be extremely intoxicated” and had to be taken to hospital, noted the press release.

“Subsequent investigation determined that the victims may have ingested an intoxicating substance without their knowledge or consent,” the release noted. “Police were later notified that it appears that upwards of six people ingested spiked drinks.”

“It is extremely important that club-goers be extremely watchful of their drinks,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the release.

RCMP remind nightclub patrons not to accept drinks from strangers and to keep their drinks in sight and have a friend watching the drinks when in the washroom or on the dance floor.

Club goers who are feeling light-headed or nauseated or who are having difficulty breathing should immediately alert their friends and if necessary, seek medical attention.

Anyone with information about this past weekend’s drink-spiking incidents is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2022-15239.

