Police remind Vancouver Island of the rules governing off-road vehicles

ATVs and similar vehicles should be registered and need permission to use private lands

Off-road vehicles include ATVs or quads, off-road motorcycles, side-by-sides, Jeeps, trucks, SUVs and other small motor vehicles, and snowmobiles. (file photo)

With warmer weather approaching and more people enjoying the outdoors, the RCMP wants to remind the public about the laws surrounding the use of off-road motor vehicles on Crown and private land on Vancouver Island.

According to a release from the Lake Cowichan RCMP, the number of close calls between off-road enthusiasts and industry vehicles, most notably while being operated contrary to regulations.

Off-road vehicles include ATVs or quads, off-road motorcycles, side-by-sides, Jeeps, trucks, SUVs and other small motor vehicles, and snowmobiles.

Since late 2015, off-road vehicle owners must register vehicles used on Crown land and clearly display their ICBC number plates or stickers.

The Off-Road Vehicle Act states that a person must not use or operate an off-road vehicle on the tracks of an operating railway, or on private land without the consent of the owner, lessee or occupant of the private land.

Much of the wilderness surrounding Vancouver Island communities is privately owned.

Before you head out, ensure you have prior authorization to operate your off-road vehicle and learn more about off-road vehicle laws and safety tips at the off-road vehicle section of the provincial government website.

