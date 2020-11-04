Three arrested after RCMP search house in Port Alberni

Charges are still pending following search of home on 10th Avenue

Police were spotted outside of a residence on 10th Avenue on Wednesday morning. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Three people have been arrested after the search of a house on 10th Avenue in Port Alberni.

Port Alberni RCMP Sgt. Peter Dionne said on Wednesday, Nov. 4 that police executed a search warrant at the residence in the 3500 block of 10th Avenue.

“The warrant was approved to further the investigation of criminal offences related to the property,” he said in a press release.

He did not specify what criminal offences had led to the search warrant, nor what the warrant entailed.

At around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, a large police presence was seen outside of a house on 10th Avenue, as well as several people in handcuffs. According to Dionne, all occupants of the residence were detained while the warrant was executed. Only one was arrested for the offences that led to the warrant, while two more were arrested on unrelated matters. The rest of the occupants were released.

The investigation is still active, and no charges have been laid yet. No names were released.

“There is no indication of out-of-community criminal involvement at this location and there is no risk to the community,” said Dionne.

