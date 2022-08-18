Jesse Bachmeier was believed to be hiking in the Flower Ridge area of Strathcona Park off of Westmin Road and has not been heard from since Aug. 16. If you have seen Bachmeier or have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Campbell River RCMP immediately at 250-286-6221. Photo contrivuted

Police seek missing man believed to be hiking in Strathcona Park

Was believed to be hiking Flower Ridge of the Westmin Road

The Campbell River RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing 32-year-old Campbell River man, Jesse Bachmeier.

Bachmeier is described as: Male, 5 ft 11, athletic build with brown eyes and brown hair.

Bachmeier was believed to be hiking in the Flower Ridge area of Strathcona Park off Westmin Road and has not been heard from since Aug. 16.

If you have seen Bachmeier or have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Campbell River RCMP immediately at 250-286-6221.

