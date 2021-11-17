Police seek the public’s help after sudden death in downtown Victoria

Victoria police officers have closed the 1200-block of Wharf Street to traffic while they investigate a sudden death Nov. 17. (Courtesy VicPD)

Victoria police detectives continue to investigate the sudden death of a woman on Wharf Street Wednesday morning and are asking for witnesses and information from the public.

B.C. Emergency Health Services responded to reports of a woman in distress in the 1200-block of Wharf Street at 10 a.m. on Nov. 17. “Sadly, despite medical treatment on scene, the female died,” said VicPD in a release.

Victoria Police Department’s Investigative Services Division and Forensic Identification Services, who attended the scene, and the B.C. Coroners Service are each investigating the facts surrounding the death.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Officers have an area blocked off in the 1200-block of Wharf Street as we assist in a sudden death investigation. The person's passing looks to be non-suspicious at this time. #yyj pic.twitter.com/1ho5yFxtmp — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) November 17, 2021

